Gamers around the world have not forgotten about Half-Life even after a decade since Half-Life 2: Episode 2 came out. Half-Life 2 received critical acclaim in 2004 which was followed by two episodic plots in 2006 and 2007. Sadly, the franchise never saw a third episode, leaving many in a state of limbo over how the story would continue. Luckily, Half-Life writer Marc Laidlaw on Friday posted what he calls Epistle 3 on his blog that outlines the story for what the third part could have been.

Episode 3 was confirmed in 2006 but saw a number of delays in production and eventually never became realised. It has since achieved vapourware status - a product that has been announced for the public but never actually manufacture nor cancelled. But Laidlaw, who wrote both Half-Life 1 and 2, as well as both the episodes of Half-Life 2, posted what looks like a draft for the never-made Episode 3. The plot has been detailed with a few key-names changed and can be found on his personal website (which is currently down), or can be viewed on Archive.org. You can even read the whole plot on Pastebin, where the names have been corrected.

Half-Life fans may find some respite by reading Laidlaw's blog, and there may still be hope yet for an Episode 3. The franchise has never been officially pronounced as concluded by developer Valve, but the prospect of a Half-Life 3 ever becoming real has been waning year after year. Still, you can find out where Alyx Vance and G-Man are in Episode 3 by hitting any of the links provided.

Writers Marc Laidlaw and Eric Wolpaw retired from Valve back in 2016, while Chet Faliszek who worked on Half-Life 2: Episode 1 and Episode 2 left the company earlier this year. Interestingly, leaked map files for a cancelled Half-Life 2 episode also made it to the Internet earlier this year.