GTA V PC creator Rockstar has had a tumultuous couple of weeks. Following Rockstar owner Take-Two’s heavy-handedness in dealing with user created modifications to GTA V’s single-player mode which resulted in the removal of popular PC modding tool Open IV, the studio had to step in to make things right.

According to a support post from Rockstar, Take-Two “generally will not take legal action against third-party projects involving Rockstar’s PC games that are single-player, non-commercial, and respect the intellectual property (IP) rights of third parties.”

It goes on to say that this will not apply to the following:

(i) multiplayer or online services (ii) tools, files, libraries, or functions that could be used to impact multiplayer or online services (iii) use or importation of other IP (including other Rockstar IP) in the project.

Last week, Take-Two had handed a cease and desist letter to Krivoruchko. After this, Rockstar got in touch with Yuriy "Good-NDS" Krivoruchko the creator of popular GTA V modding tool Open IV to bring it back online, which it is right now.

Nonetheless, the move of taking down Open IV has hurt the Steam user reviews for GTA V. For a game that’s one of the best-selling on the platform, it’s sitting at a largely Overwhelmingly Negative rating at the moment, a point of concern considering that all this took place during the Steam Summer Sale, which doesn't help Rockstar's or Take-Two's image.That hasn’t stopped it from being the second biggest seller on Steam though, right behind Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds.

We discuss the GTA V PC mod controversy on Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming and pop culture podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.