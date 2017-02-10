Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Grand Theft Auto IV Now Playable on Xbox One via Backwards Compatibility

 
10 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Grand Theft Auto IV Now Playable on Xbox One via Backwards Compatibility

Highlights

  • GTA IV is a 6.51GB download
  • You can use your existing save files
  • It costs Rs. 1,120

Grand Theft Auto IV is now playable on the Xbox One via the console’s backwards compatibility feature.

Much like Red Dead Redemption whose expansion, Undead Nightmare was also playable via backwards compatibility, the Episodes from Liberty City DLC packs — The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony will both run on Xbox One.

If you own GTA IV as a digital copy, it will show up on your Xbox One’s Ready to Install section. And if you have it on disc, all you need to do is insert it and it will download as is the case with every physical game that works via backwards compatibility on the Xbox One. Original game saves will also transfer if you have saved your game to the Cloud Saved Games feature on Xbox 360. 

Digitally the game is available for $20 in the US and Rs. 1,120 in India. The download size for GTA IV is 6.51GB on the Xbox One and Xbox 360.

While launching to critical acclaim, GTA IV is seen by many a fan as the black sheep of the franchise with a broken checkpoint system, frustrating missions, and drab characters.

Nonetheless, the addition of GTA IV and its DLCs props up the number of Xbox 360 games playable on the Xbox One well over 300. You can check out the entire list of Xbox One backwards compatibility games here.

Tags: GTA 4, GTA IV, Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto 4, Xbox One, Xbox One Backwards compatibility, Episodes from Liberty City, The Lost and Damned, Ballad of Gay Tony
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Call of Duty 2017 Could Be Set in World War II
Datawind
Grand Theft Auto IV Now Playable on Xbox One via Backwards Compatibility
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Datawind
TRENDING
  1. Destiny Sequel 2017 Release Date Confirmed
  2. Xiaomi Mi MIX Likely to Receive Android Nougat Update Soon
  3. Grand Theft Auto IV Now Playable on Xbox One via Backwards Compatibility
  4. WhatsApp for Windows Phone Update Increases Media Sharing Limit to 30
  5. iPhone 8 May Be the Most Expensive Smartphone From Apple
  6. iPhone 8 Price, HTC 10 evo Launch, YouTube Go in India & More: 360 Daily
  7. Millions of Apps Could Soon Be Removed From Google Play
  8. These Games Influenced The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  9. Samsung Gear Fit 2 Review
  10. Next-Gen Wireless Communications Technology Is Now Officially Called 5G
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.