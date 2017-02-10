Grand Theft Auto IV Now Playable on Xbox One via Backwards Compatibility

Grand Theft Auto IV is now playable on the Xbox One via the console’s backwards compatibility feature.

Much like Red Dead Redemption whose expansion, Undead Nightmare was also playable via backwards compatibility, the Episodes from Liberty City DLC packs — The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony will both run on Xbox One.

If you own GTA IV as a digital copy, it will show up on your Xbox One’s Ready to Install section. And if you have it on disc, all you need to do is insert it and it will download as is the case with every physical game that works via backwards compatibility on the Xbox One. Original game saves will also transfer if you have saved your game to the Cloud Saved Games feature on Xbox 360.

Digitally the game is available for $20 in the US and Rs. 1,120 in India. The download size for GTA IV is 6.51GB on the Xbox One and Xbox 360.

While launching to critical acclaim, GTA IV is seen by many a fan as the black sheep of the franchise with a broken checkpoint system, frustrating missions, and drab characters.

Nonetheless, the addition of GTA IV and its DLCs props up the number of Xbox 360 games playable on the Xbox One well over 300. You can check out the entire list of Xbox One backwards compatibility games here.