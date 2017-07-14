Gran Turismo Sport, the latest entry in the long-running racing series finally has a release date. The PS4 exclusive will be available from October 17 in the US and October 18 in Europe and India. There will be two digital versions of the game at launch.

There's the Gran Turismo Sport standard edition which is priced at Rs. 3,499 in India and $60 internationally, and a Gran Turismo Digital Deluxe Edition that comes with some extra content. It costs Rs. 4,449 in India and $80 internationally.

Gran Turismo Digital Deluxe Edition content

Mazda LM55 Vision GT

Mitsubishi Lancer Gr.B Rally Car

Subaru WRX Gr.B Rally Car

SRT Tomahawk Vision GT

Ford Mustang Gr.B Rally Car

Ford Focus Gr.B Rally Car

Audi R18 TDI

Audi Sport Quattro S1 Pikes Peak ‘87

Peugeot RCZ Gr.B Rally Car

Toyota FT-1 Vision GT Group 3

GT-R NISMO GT3 N24 Schulze Motorsport

Corvette C7 Gr.3

Livery Sticker Pack

Chrome Racing Helmet

2,000,000 credits

In addition to this, there will be a bevy of editions on disc as well. Namely the Gran Turismo Sport Collector’s Edition, the Gran Turismo Sport Steel Book Edition and the Gran Turismo Sport Day 1 Edition. No pricing has been announced for these variants just yet. Though we'd suspect them to be price from $60 upwards. Expect the Gran Turismo Sport Day 1 Edition to make it to India for Rs. 3,999.

Gran Turismo Sport will ship with 4K support for the PS4 Pro version of the game. It will also make use of the high dynamic range (HDR) feature now available on the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

PS VR owners aren’t left out either with a fully-fledged VR experience promised as well. And for some reasons, Polyphony Digital is touting a wide colour palette that should allow you to “see the depth” of what the game is trying to achieve.

While these additions could be seen as par for the course from casual racing fans, it was a statement to the series’ biggest supporters. Early previews called out the game’s lacklustre visuals. So much so that it felt that it was not inline with main entries in the series such as Gran Turismo 6. Rather, appearing to be similar to the series' Prologue variants except at full price. The latest trailer looks to assuage such fears.

Considering that the last game to try a threadbare approach to content was Street Fighter V - which resulted it in getting an extremely mixed critical response and not meeting Capcom's sales targets, it seems that Sony isn’t interested in repeating the Street Fighter V maker’s mistakes.