Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Gran Turismo Sport Release Date Announced

 
14 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Gran Turismo Sport Release Date Announced

Highlights

  • Gran Turismo Sport will be available from October 17
  • India gets the game with Europe on October 18
  • There are several editions, with the price starting at Rs. 3,499

Gran Turismo Sport, the latest entry in the long-running racing series finally has a release date. The PS4 exclusive will be available from October 17 in the US and October 18 in Europe and India. There will be two digital versions of the game at launch.

There's the Gran Turismo Sport standard edition which is priced at Rs. 3,499 in India and $60 internationally, and a Gran Turismo Digital Deluxe Edition that comes with some extra content. It costs Rs. 4,449 in India and $80 internationally.

Gran Turismo Digital Deluxe Edition content

  • Mazda LM55 Vision GT
  • Mitsubishi Lancer Gr.B Rally Car
  • Subaru WRX Gr.B Rally Car
  • SRT Tomahawk Vision GT
  • Ford Mustang Gr.B Rally Car
  • Ford Focus Gr.B Rally Car
  • Audi R18 TDI
  • Audi Sport Quattro S1 Pikes Peak ‘87
  • Peugeot RCZ Gr.B Rally Car
  • Toyota FT-1 Vision GT Group 3
  • GT-R NISMO GT3 N24 Schulze Motorsport
  • Corvette C7 Gr.3
  • Livery Sticker Pack
  • Chrome Racing Helmet
  • 2,000,000 credits

In addition to this, there will be a bevy of editions on disc as well. Namely the Gran Turismo Sport Collector’s Edition, the Gran Turismo Sport Steel Book Edition and the Gran Turismo Sport Day 1 Edition. No pricing has been announced for these variants just yet. Though we'd suspect them to be price from $60 upwards. Expect the Gran Turismo Sport Day 1 Edition to make it to India for Rs. 3,999.

Gran Turismo Sport will ship with 4K support for the PS4 Pro version of the game. It will also make use of the high dynamic range (HDR) feature now available on the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

PS VR owners aren’t left out either with a fully-fledged VR experience promised as well. And for some reasons, Polyphony Digital is touting a wide colour palette that should allow you to “see the depth” of what the game is trying to achieve.

While these additions could be seen as par for the course from casual racing fans, it was a statement to the series’ biggest supporters. Early previews called out the game’s lacklustre visuals. So much so that it felt that it was not inline with main entries in the series such as Gran Turismo 6. Rather, appearing to be similar to the series' Prologue variants except at full price. The latest trailer looks to assuage such fears.

Considering that the last game to try a threadbare approach to content was Street Fighter V - which resulted it in getting an extremely mixed critical response and not meeting Capcom's sales targets, it seems that Sony isn’t interested in repeating the Street Fighter V maker’s mistakes.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Gran Turismo Sport, Gran Turismo Sport price, Gran Turismo Sport release date, Gran Turismo Sport Editions, Gran Turismo Sport India price, Gran Turismo Sport India Release Date, PS4, PS4 Pro, Sony, Sony India
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Asus Zenfone AR India Launch, Jio Effect, Moto E4 Plus Sale, and More: Your 360 Daily
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Gran Turismo Sport Release Date Announced
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coolpad cool 1
TRENDING
  1. Uber, Yandex Agree to in Russia, 5 Eastern European Countries
  2. NanoPhone 'Smallest Phone in the World' Launched in India
  3. Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus First Impressions
  4. Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Benefits Continue: 84GB Data for 84 Days at Rs. 399
  5. Google Just Acquired This Newborn AI Startup From Bengaluru
  6. Asus ZenFone AR With 8GB RAM, Tango & Daydream Support Launched in India
  7. Everything You Need to Know About the Destiny 2 Beta
  8. Processors of Anticipated Nokia Android Smartphones Leaked
  9. OnePlus 5 vs Honor 8 Pro: Which One Is the Real Flagship Killer?
  10. Asus Zenfone AR India Launch, Reliance Jio Effect, and More: 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.