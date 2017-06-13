PS4-Exclusive God of War Story and Release Date Revealed at E3 2017

PS4-exclusive God of War had a generous reveal at E3 2017. Not only did Sony show off a large chunk of gameplay, it also focussed on characters, bosses, and possible plot points.

Kratos’ son appears to be suffering from some kind of curse and he must embark with everyone’s favourite genocidal Greek on a journey that involves killing an assortment of monsters. God of War’s villain also makes an appearance, taunting Kratos, who is considered to be an outsider of the Norse realm wherein this game takes place.

God of War releases early 2018. Sony hasn’t given a concrete release date just yet. But if we take into account past releases in the franchise, you can expect it to be out in March. its unclear if the footage on display at the E3 2017 conference was on the PS4 or PS4 pro.

With Sony releasing the PS4 Pro after God of War’s reveal — which the developers state was done on a standard PS4, there’s always the temptation for developers to optimise the game for the newer, more powerful platform that is the PS4 Pro at the cost of skimping out on the existing one, which in this case is the original PS4. However this will not be the case with God of War. Revealed at E3 2016 after a fairly accurate leak, it seems that the game will run just fine on a regular PS4.

Safe to say there will be some additional visual enhancements for the PS4 Pro, but the fact that Barlog has stated it will run as it should on the PS4 should have many a PS4 owner sighing in relief.