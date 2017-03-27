Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

God of War PS4 Release Date in 2017?

 
27 March 2017
God of War PS4 Release Date in 2017?

Highlights

  • God of War for PS4 might be out this year
  • Games in the series usually out around March
  • God of War will run just fine on the original PS4

Sony managed to wow crowds at E3 2016 with a fantastic reveal for God of War. And while the fourth instalment in its hack and slash franchise doesn’t have an official release date yet, that hasn’t stopped Kratos’ voice actor Chris Judge from hinting at a 2017 release window. The actor’s Twitter profile mentions God of War with a 2017 release date.

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt. God of War games are usually out by March. With God of War Director Cory Barlog stating that the game was completely playable from beginning to end in December 2016, it certainly seems as if the studio will have ample time to polished the game for release in March 2018 if not earlier.

With Sony releasing the PS4 Pro after God of War’s reveal — which the developers state was done on a standard PS4, there’s always the temptation for developers to optimise the game for the newer, more powerful platform that is the PS4 Pro at the cost of skimping out on the existing one, which in this case is the original PS4. However this will not be the case with God of War. Revealed at E3 2016 after a fairly accurate leak, it seems that the game will run just fine on a regular PS4.

 

“What we showed at E3 was running on a standard PS4. The game is designed for standard PS4, don’t need a PS4 Pro to play,” tweeted Cory Barlog, Creative Director on God of War at Sony Computer Entertainment's Santa Monica Studio in response to a fan’s question of what the game will be playable on.

Safe to say there will be some additional visual enhancements for the PS4 Pro, but the fact that Barlog has stated it will run as it should on the PS4 should have many a PS4 owner sighing in relief.

Tags: God of War, God of War 4, God of War PS4 release date, God of War release date, PS4, PS4 Pro, Sony Santa Monica Studios, Cory Barlog
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

