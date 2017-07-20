PS4-exclusive God of War has an India price. Much like most Sony-published games, it will retail for Rs. 3,999. It’s already up for pre-order on some sites like Flipkart and Games The Shop and should be live on Amazon India soon enough.

At the moment, neither site have any pre-order bonuses for the game. Considering that the last new two titles - God of War 3 on the PS3 and God of War: Ascension had freebies such as boxer shorts, it’s odd to see the lack of any incentives this time around.

But considering how popular God of War has been in India, safe to say Sony India is betting on its appeal alone to drive pre-orders.

God of War releases early 2018. Sony hasn’t given a concrete release date just yet. But if we take into account past releases in the franchise, you can expect it to be out in March.

With Sony releasing the PS4 Pro after God of War’s reveal — which the developers state was done on a standard PS4, there’s always the temptation for developers to optimise the game for the newer, more powerful platform that is the PS4 Pro at the cost of skimping out on the existing one, which in this case is the original PS4. However this will not be the case with God of War. Revealed at E3 2016 after a fairly accurate leak, it seems that the game will run just fine on a regular PS4.

Safe to say there will be some additional visual enhancements for the PS4 Pro, but the fact that Barlog has stated it will run as it should on the PS4 should have many a PS4 owner sighing in relief.