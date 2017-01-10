Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Glacier White PS4 Slim Announced for Europe and Japan

 
10 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Glacier White PS4 Slim Announced for Europe and Japan

Highlights

  • Sony revealed a new colour variant for the PS4 Slim
  • This is the second colour option for the console
  • No date for India has been given yet

The PS4 Slim may be the more underpowered of the two PS4 consoles from Sony, but it seems to be getting all the unique colour options.

Hot on the heels of the Final Fantasy XV PS4 Slim comes the Glacier White PS4 Slim. It comes with a matching DualShock 4 controller and a 500GB hard drive. It will be available from January 24 in Europe for 299 Euros and in the UK for GBP 259 (roughly Rs. 21,500). There will be a 1TB variant but its exclusive to Japan only.

There’s no release date for India or the US just yet. We won’t be surprised to see a US release date soon enough.

PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro Controller Coming to India This Year, But No PS4 Pro or PS4 Slim Console: Sources

And while India has no release date for the PS4 Slim, PS VR or PS4 Pro, it appears that parallel importers are having problems meeting supply of these devices.

Sources at retail speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed that both the PS VR and PS4 Pro sell out the moment they’ve been made available with the PS4 Slim bringing up the rear. Not too shabby considering Sony has not announced them for India just yet.

For its part, Sony has refused to comment on the new DualShock 4 or the availability of the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro in India. There is a possibility that the PS4 Slim might hit India before the PS4 Pro, as multiple sources have confirmed that the company is mulling over the rate of 4K adoption in the nation before finalising on a date, which is possibly early this year.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: PS4, PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim 1TB, PS4 Slim Glacier White, Game Distribution in India, DualShock 4, PS4 Slim controller, PS4 Slim India
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
LG Unveils 5.7-Inch QHD+ Display; May Be Used on LG G6
VR Glasses
Glacier White PS4 Slim Announced for Europe and Japan
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VR Glasses
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
  2. Here Are All the Deals From the Ongoing Flipkart Apple Fest
  3. The First Nokia-Branded Android Smartphone Has Finally Launched
  4. Kalyan Krishnamurthy to Replace Binny Bansal as Flipkart CEO
  5. Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom Price Revealed
  6. The Nokia 6 Looks Good, but Will Be a Tough Sell in a Competitive Market
  7. Lenovo P2 With 5100mAh Battery Set to Launch in India on Wednesday
  8. How to Transfer Money From Paytm Wallet to Bank Account
  9. How to Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free, Even Now
  10. Vodafone's New Postpaid Plans With Unlimited Calls Start at Rs. 499
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.