Glacier White PS4 Slim Announced for Europe and Japan

The PS4 Slim may be the more underpowered of the two PS4 consoles from Sony, but it seems to be getting all the unique colour options.

Hot on the heels of the Final Fantasy XV PS4 Slim comes the Glacier White PS4 Slim. It comes with a matching DualShock 4 controller and a 500GB hard drive. It will be available from January 24 in Europe for 299 Euros and in the UK for GBP 259 (roughly Rs. 21,500). There will be a 1TB variant but its exclusive to Japan only.

There’s no release date for India or the US just yet. We won’t be surprised to see a US release date soon enough.

And while India has no release date for the PS4 Slim, PS VR or PS4 Pro, it appears that parallel importers are having problems meeting supply of these devices.

Sources at retail speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed that both the PS VR and PS4 Pro sell out the moment they’ve been made available with the PS4 Slim bringing up the rear. Not too shabby considering Sony has not announced them for India just yet.

For its part, Sony has refused to comment on the new DualShock 4 or the availability of the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro in India. There is a possibility that the PS4 Slim might hit India before the PS4 Pro, as multiple sources have confirmed that the company is mulling over the rate of 4K adoption in the nation before finalising on a date, which is possibly early this year.