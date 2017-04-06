Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Game Emulators Banned from Windows Store by Microsoft

 
06 April 2017
Game Emulators Banned from Windows Store by Microsoft

The Creators Update isn’t the only thing new with Windows 10 and Microsoft. It has updated its Windows Store policy to remove any emulators.

“Apps that emulate a game system are not allowed on any device family,” reads the Windows Store Policy. What this means is, you won’t be able to get emulators on Windows 10 (via the store), Windows phones and tablets, as well as the Xbox One.

One of the first victims of this was Universal Emulator that was removed from the Windows Store according to developer NESBOX.

Windows 10 Creators Update Can Now Be Manually Downloaded Ahead of Next Week's Rollout

 

It should be noted however, that while such apps can’t be downloaded via the Windows Store, you can still obtain them elsewhere, which could make sideloading them a possibility if you choose.

Last year it was possible to purchase a Nintendo 64 emulator via the Xbox One storefront. Win64e10 was available for Windows 10 PC, Windows Phone, and featured Xbox One compatibility with its latest update. It is a modified variant of another emulator, Mupen64plus. It highlighted glaring holes in Microsoft’s certification process yet again.

Microsoft Details What Data Windows 10 Gleans With Full, Basic Collection

Nonetheless, with this change in Microsoft’s Windows Store Policy it appears that Google is the only app store that allows game emulator apps as Apple has banned these as well.

Tags: Windows 10, Windows Store, Windows 10 emulation, NESBOX, Universal Emulator, Microsoft
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Game Emulators Banned from Windows Store by Microsoft
 
 

