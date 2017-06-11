Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Free PS4 EA Game Trials, Xbox One EA Access, and PC Origin Access for an Entire Week

 
11 June 2017
Free PS4 EA Game Trials, Xbox One EA Access, and PC Origin Access for an Entire Week

Highlights

  • PS4 owners can play FIFA 17 and other select EA games for free
  • Xbox One owners can play every EA Access game for free
  • This is valid till June 18

At EA Play, EA’s pre-E3 2017 event, the company announced that some of its PS4 games can be played for free while its subscription service for the Xbox One and PC known as EA Access and Origin Access respectively is free as well. This is until June 18.

The reason for this generous gesture is due to players who took part in various Play to Give in-game challenges last week. This resulted in EA donating $1 million to charities HeForShe, the National Bullying Prevention Center, and Ditch the Label.

 

According to EA: "It's our way of saying thank you for coming together to show the positive force that games can be."

What does this mean for you? Well, if you have an Xbox One and Xbox Live Gold, you can play all the EA Access Vault games for free. PC gamers can play all Origin Access Vault games for no cost as well. PS4 owners can check out the following games.

Free PS4 EA game trials

  • Madden 17
  • FIFA 17
  • Titanfall 2
  • UFC 2
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

And if you own the base version of Star Wars Battlefront, you will be able to play all of the game’s premium maps as well.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: EA Access, Origin Access, Free PS4 game trials, EA Play 2017, EA Play, E3, E3 2017, EA, FIFA 17, Need for Speed, Free FIFA 17, Free EA Access, Free Origin Access
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

FIFA 18 Nintendo Switch Has Ultimate Team But Misses The Journey Single-Player Mode
Xbox One S Price Dropped Before Xbox Scorpio E3 2017 Reveal
Free PS4 EA Game Trials, Xbox One EA Access, and PC Origin Access for an Entire Week
 
 

