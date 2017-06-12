Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Forza Motorsport 7 Release Date for Xbox One and Windows 10 Confirmed; Holiday 2017 for Xbox One X

 
12 June 2017
Highlights

  • Forza Motorsport 7 is out on October 3 for the Xbox One and Windows 10
  • Xbox One X gets it during the holiday season of 2017
  • This confirms earlier leaks of the game's release date

Forza Motorsport 7 for the Xbox One X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC has a release date. Microsoft confirmed at its E3 2017 presentation that the game will be out on October 3 for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. The game will be available for the Xbox One X during Holiday 2017. 

Features of Forza Motorsport 7 include 60fps and true 4K resolution in HDR. The game has over 700 cars along with what the company claims is the "largest assortment of Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis ever."

 

Although Microsoft hasn't explicitly stated we'd see Forza Motorsport 7 during the Xbox One X's launch, we won't be surprised if this is the case.

Previously this date was leaked hours before Microsoft’s E3 2017 press conference that should see the reveal of the Xbox One X console as well as a host of games that could take advantage of its impressive specifications.

Nonetheless, Forza Motorsport 7 for the Xbox One X should come as no surprise. After all, Forza did feature for the console’s specifications announcement earlier this year.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

