Final Fantasy XV Windows PC Version Revealed, Out 'Early 2018'

 
21 August 2017
Final Fantasy XV Windows PC Version Revealed, Out ‘Early 2018’

Highlights

  • Final Fantasy XV has finally been revealed for Windows PCs
  • It will come with all its DLC
  • It will be available on Steam, Origin, and the Windows Store

Final Fantasy XV is coming to Windows PCs as Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition. The news was announcing during Nvidia’s press conference at Gamescom. It will be available for purchase on the Windows 10 Store, Steam, and Origin.

The PC port will feature “4K high res textures, Dolby Atmos, realistic turf, advanced hair simulation, combustible fluid, fire and smoke simulation, advanced shadow alogrithmns, high quality ambient occlusion, Ansel screenshots,” and more according to gaming blog VG247. Nvidia claims support for upto 8K resolution as well as HDR10.

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition release date has been said to be “early 2018” with all its downloadable content (DLC). 

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition recommended specifications

  • Monitor: supports 4K and HDR
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce 1080Ti
  • CPU: Intel i7 3.4GHz or Ryzen 7 1700
  • RAM: 16GB
  • HDD: 170GB

The need for 170GB of hard drive space seems ostentatious as does a 1080Ti. We're guessing that this is for playing the game at 4K and above rather than anyone looking to play at 1080p or full-HD.

 

Previously Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata explained that a PC version would take longer to hit than the console versions.

"We could say that something like this would take us more than a year. We should work to adapt the engine, which is very laborious, and from there to develop its course,” he said in conversation with Spanish website Vida Extra (translated by WCCFtech) prior to Final Fantasy XV’s release on the PS4 and Xbox One.

The current trend is to see games release on consoles and PC at the same time. Final Fantasy XV - earlier known as Final Fantasy Versus XIII and exclusive to the PS3 at the time, has had a prolonged development cycle of almost a decade, with a switch of directors too what with Tabata replacing Tetsuya Nomura who is working on Final Fantasy VII Remake and Kingdom Hearts III.

In March 2016, Tabata claimed the company was looking into the possibility of a PC version.

"Unfortunately we weren't able to do simultaneous development on a PC and console version for XV," he said in an interview with Engadget. "We had to focus on the console version and our goal was to maximize, optimise everything for the HD consoles. Once that's done, then we will definitely take a good, hard look at PC and what we need to do, and consider all our options. But right now we aren't decided, we're still considering a lot of things."

In April 2016, he stated that the PC version would be "far superior".

"I'm quite positive about the idea of developing a PC version, but I would like to make a very different project if possible," Tabata told French video gaming site JeuxVideo, which was translated by Nova Crystallis. "The reason I'm interested is that a PC version would propel the game to another technical level." "I have in mind a version of Final Fantasy XV that is more technically developed. This version could incorporate things that we were forced to abandon because of the limitations of home consoles. With the PC, this would be an opportunity to release a version far superior in terms of quality and tech."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

