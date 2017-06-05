Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

FIFA 18 First Look: Where to Watch

 
05 June 2017
FIFA 18 First Look: Where to Watch

Highlights

  • FIFA 18's first look is slated for June 5
  • Expect details on its cover star, release date, and modes
  • No exact time has been mentioned

FIFA 18 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC will have its first trailer on Monday, June 5. No exact time has been confirmed by publisher EA at the moment. If it's similar to Need for Speed: Payback, expect a reveal at 6:30pm IST (2pm BST).

FIFA 18 gameplay reveal - what to expect

Gameplay aside, EA should also highlight the game's release date, modes, and what to expect in terms from its revamped career mode known as The Journey. With FIFA 17 doubling down on cheesy voice acting and dialogue, we won't be surprised to see EA to show off more of the same. We won't be surprised to see the company reveal FIFA 18's cover star too.

Where to watch the FIFA 18 gameplay reveal

There are two places for you to check out all the action:

For what it's worth, we found FIFA 17 to be nowhere close to what it should be. Some fundamental changes to the moment to moment gameplay are detrimental to the overall experience and The Journey mode fell flat. Rather, it’s padded in all the wrong places. FIFA 17 isn’t the best effort from EA but it isn’t the worst either. Would FIFA 18 be a better effort? Only time will tell.

Tags: FIFA 18, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, EA, FIFA 18 trailer, FIFA 18 reveal, FIFA 18 first look
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

