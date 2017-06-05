FIFA 18 First Look: Where to Watch

FIFA 18 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC will have its first trailer on Monday, June 5. No exact time has been confirmed by publisher EA at the moment. If it's similar to Need for Speed: Payback, expect a reveal at 6:30pm IST (2pm BST).

FIFA 18 gameplay reveal - what to expect

Gameplay aside, EA should also highlight the game's release date, modes, and what to expect in terms from its revamped career mode known as The Journey. With FIFA 17 doubling down on cheesy voice acting and dialogue, we won't be surprised to see EA to show off more of the same. We won't be surprised to see the company reveal FIFA 18's cover star too.

Where to watch the FIFA 18 gameplay reveal

There are two places for you to check out all the action:

The official FIFA YouTube channel

EA’s Twitch channel

For what it's worth, we found FIFA 17 to be nowhere close to what it should be. Some fundamental changes to the moment to moment gameplay are detrimental to the overall experience and The Journey mode fell flat. Rather, it’s padded in all the wrong places. FIFA 17 isn’t the best effort from EA but it isn’t the worst either. Would FIFA 18 be a better effort? Only time will tell.