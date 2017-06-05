FIFA 18 Release Date, Cover Star, Editions Revealed

FIFA 18's reveal trailer showed off in-game footage along with an adherence to authenticity, stressing on its relationship with high-profile footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo - who is the FIFA 18 cover star this year. Prior to this, it was rumoured that Pogba would be on the cover of FIFA 18. The game is out on September 29.

“The world’s best player has helped fuel the biggest leap forward on the pitch that we’ve ever delivered,” said Aaron McHardy, Senior Producer for EA Sports FIFA. “We are extremely excited to partner with Cristiano - working with him we learned a lot about his unique play style and what makes him so special. His passion, energy and global fanbase make him the perfect ambassador for FIFA 18.”

“It is a real pleasure to be on the cover of FIFA 18,” said Cristiano Ronaldo. “It’s a great feeling and I am grateful to have been chosen.”

The game will be powered by the Frostbite Engine. And while no details on FIFA 18's release date, modes, or content have been made given just yet, the trailer ends with PS4 branding.

FIFA 18 editions and price

Those who pre-order the Ronaldo Edition of FIFA 18 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC will receive three-day early access, up to $60 worth of additional content , including 20 jumbo premium gold packs (1 per week for 20 consecutive weeks), eight special edition FIFA Ultimate Team kits designed by artists on the FIFA 18 soundtrack and a Cristiano Ronaldo loan player for five FUT matches.

The standard edition of FIFA 18 is $60 while the Ronaldo Edition is $80, and the Icon Edition is $100. Here's what you can expect from each of them. For India, the game costs Rs. 3,499 on PC. The Ronaldo Edition costs Rs. 4,799, and the Icon Edition is Rs. 5,499. The PS4 version of FIFA 18 costs Rs. 3,375. The FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition PS4 is Rs. 4,499 and the FIFA 18 Icon Edition is Rs. 5,499. On Xbox One, the Ronaldo Edition of FIFA 18 is Rs. 4,800 with other editions yet to be listed.

FIFA 18 fans can get their hands on the full game before launch day, with Ronaldo Edition and Icon Edition owners getting three-day early access, letting them start playing on Tuesday, September 26, while EA Access and Origin Access members can enjoy up to 10 hours of play time starting Thursday, September 21 as part of the EA Access and Origin Access Play First Trial.

Earlier we speculated that Sony had marketing rights for FIFA 18 and EA's FIFA 18 trailer proves this.

In an interview with Time, Shawn Layden President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America and Chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios namedropped the fabled franchise along with several other games that are exclusive to the PS4 or have exclusive marketing deals with Sony. He had this to say:

"It's also the breadth of type of games," he continues. "And once you get up in the heady heights of 100 million units, you're talking of a different audience altogether, where having this range of stuff like Detroit: Become Human and FIFA and Call of Duty and Star Wars, it makes the job a whole lot easier."

Throw in the fact that PES 2018 was announced without any exclusive editions to the PS4 or Xbox One, lends further credence that Sony may be in the running for FIFA.

It’s no secret that outside the US, and especially markets like India and Europe, FIFA is a system seller. So it is possible that Layden just mentioned FIFA due to its popularity. If Sony does have marketing rights, it could also mean that FUT Legends - which was an Xbox One exclusive in the past, would be solely for the PS4.

We discuss FIFA 18's potential timed exclusivity in terms of content on the PS4 or Xbox One as well as its Nintendo Switch release on Transition - the Gadgets 360's pop culture and gaming podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.