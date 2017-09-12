With the FIFA 18 demo out for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, EA has announced what you’ll need to run the game on PC. Keep in mind that FIFA 18 for PC will not be on disc in India - EA has stopped releasing physical copies of its games on PC for over three years now. Like most games in the franchise, it’s relatively low in terms of system requirements.

There are two sets of PC specifications - one for playing the game in DirectX 12 and another for DirectX 11. Though EA hasn’t specified what DRM the game uses, safe to use it would use Denuvo - which is the industry standard at this point. Interestingly, the minimum and recommended spec for FIFA 18 on DirectX 12 is identical.

FIFA 18 DirectX 12 minimum PC specs

OS : Windows 10 – 64-bit

: Windows 10 – 64-bit CPU : Intel i3 6300T or equivalent benchmark – Intel i3 4340 and Intel i3 4350 as alternatives. AMD equivalent is AMD Athlon X4 870K – AMD FX-4350, and FX-4330 as alternatives.

: Intel i3 6300T or equivalent benchmark – Intel i3 4340 and Intel i3 4350 as alternatives. AMD equivalent is AMD Athlon X4 870K – AMD FX-4350, and FX-4330 as alternatives. RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Hard drive space required : 50.0 GB

: 50.0 GB Minimum supported video cards: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or equivalent. AMD equivalent is Radeon RX 460/R9 270/R7 370

FIFA 18 DirectX 12 recommended PC specs

OS : Windows 10 – 64-bit

: Windows 10 – 64-bit CPU : Intel i3 6300T or equivalent benchmark – Intel i3 4340 and Intel i3 4350 as alternatives. AMD equivalent is AMD Athlon X4 870K – AMD FX-4350, and FX-4330 as alternatives.

: Intel i3 6300T or equivalent benchmark – Intel i3 4340 and Intel i3 4350 as alternatives. AMD equivalent is AMD Athlon X4 870K – AMD FX-4350, and FX-4330 as alternatives. RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Hard drive space required : 50.0 GB

: 50.0 GB Minimum supported video cards: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or equivalent. AMD equivalent is Radeon RX 460/R9 270/R7 370

FIFA 18 DirectX 11 minimum PC specs

OS : Windows 7/8.1/10 – 64-Bit

: Windows 7/8.1/10 – 64-Bit CPU : Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or AMD Phenom 2 X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz

: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or AMD Phenom 2 X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Hard drive space required : 50.0 GB

: 50.0 GB Minimum supported video cards: Nvidia GTX 460 or AMD Radeon R7 260

FIFA 18 DirectX 11 recommended PC specs

OS : Windows 7/8.1/10 – 64-Bit

: Windows 7/8.1/10 – 64-Bit CPU : Intel i5-3550K @ 3.40GHz or AMD FX 8150 @ 3.6GHz

: Intel i5-3550K @ 3.40GHz or AMD FX 8150 @ 3.6GHz RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Hard drive space required : 50.0 GB

: 50.0 GB Minimum supported video cards: NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270

The FIFA 18 release date is September 29 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. EA and Origin Access members get to play from September 21.