Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

FIFA 18 PC Specifications Announced

 
12 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
FIFA 18 PC Specifications Announced

Highlights

  • FIFA 18's PC specifications are on the lower side
  • This time around though, 8GB is the minimum amount of memory needed
  • The FIFA 18 demo is out today

With the FIFA 18 demo out for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, EA has announced what you’ll need to run the game on PC. Keep in mind that FIFA 18 for PC will not be on disc in India - EA has stopped releasing physical copies of its games on PC for over three years now. Like most games in the franchise, it’s relatively low in terms of system requirements.

There are two sets of PC specifications - one for playing the game in DirectX 12 and another for DirectX 11. Though EA hasn’t specified what DRM the game uses, safe to use it would use Denuvo - which is the industry standard at this point. Interestingly, the minimum and recommended spec for FIFA 18 on DirectX 12 is identical.

FIFA 18 DirectX 12 minimum PC specs

  • OS: Windows 10 – 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel i3 6300T or equivalent benchmark – Intel i3 4340 and Intel i3 4350 as alternatives. AMD equivalent is AMD Athlon X4 870K – AMD FX-4350, and FX-4330 as alternatives.
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Hard drive space required: 50.0 GB
  • Minimum supported video cards: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or equivalent. AMD equivalent is Radeon RX 460/R9 270/R7 370

FIFA 18 DirectX 12 recommended PC specs

  • OS: Windows 10 – 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel i3 6300T or equivalent benchmark – Intel i3 4340 and Intel i3 4350 as alternatives. AMD equivalent is AMD Athlon X4 870K – AMD FX-4350, and FX-4330 as alternatives.
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Hard drive space required: 50.0 GB
  • Minimum supported video cards: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or equivalent. AMD equivalent is Radeon RX 460/R9 270/R7 370

FIFA 18 DirectX 11 minimum PC specs

  • OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 – 64-Bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or AMD Phenom 2 X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Hard drive space required: 50.0 GB
  • Minimum supported video cards: Nvidia GTX 460 or AMD Radeon R7 260

FIFA 18 DirectX 11 recommended PC specs

  • OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 – 64-Bit
  • CPU: Intel i5-3550K @ 3.40GHz or AMD FX 8150 @ 3.6GHz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Hard drive space required: 50.0 GB
  • Minimum supported video cards: NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270

The FIFA 18 release date is September 29 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. EA and Origin Access members get to play from September 21.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: FIFA 18, FIFA 18 demo, FIFA 18 PC, FIFA 18 PC specifications, FIFA 18 PC recommended specifications, FIFA 18 minimum specifications, FIFA 18 PC configuration, PC games, PC gaming
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
FIFA 18 Demo for PC, PS4, and Xbox One - What You Need to Know
iPhone X Expected to Star at Apple Event Today
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
FIFA 18 PC Specifications Announced
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 3
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A1 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  2. EU's Margrethe Vestager, the Dane Who Is Google's Bane
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 India Launch Event Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. iPhone X Price, Specifications, Features & More You Need to Know
  5. iPhone 8, iPhone X Launch Event Live Stream: How to Watch the Keynote
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Priced in India at Rs. 67,900: Event Highlights
  7. FIFA 18 Demo for PC, PS4, and Xbox One - What You Need to Know
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More
  9. iPhone X Expected to Star at Apple Event Today
  10. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Price, Specifications Compared
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.