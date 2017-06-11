Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

FIFA 18 Nintendo Switch Has Ultimate Team But Misses The Journey Single-Player Mode

 
11 June 2017
Highlights

  • FIFA 18 for the Nintendo Switch will not have The Journey
  • This single-player mode was missing from EA's feature list for it
  • It will be available on September 29 like the other versions of the game

FIFA 18 was one of the highlights of EA Play, the company’s event ahead of E3 2017. In fact, it’s where FIFA 18’s single-player mode, The Journey: Hunter Returns was showcased. And while PC, PS4, and Xbox One owners can experience the mode, Nintendo Switch owners cannot.

Yes, FIFA 18 The Journey: Hunter Returns will be missing the Nintendo Switch. A press release from EA rattles off the modes it has and The Journey is not one of them. Instead fans get Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Kick Off, Women’s International Cup, Skill Games, Online and Local Seasons.

 

"FIFA 18 on Nintendo Switch is the best FIFA you can take with you anywhere, play anytime and with anyone," said Producer, Andrei Lazarescu in a prepared statement. "We're delivering the immersive and authentic experience that fans expect from FIFA, while leveraging innovative ways to play both at home and on the go with Nintendo Switch."

In addition to this, EA has stated that the FIFA 18 on the Nintendo Switch will run at 1080p when docket and 720p when in handheld mode.

Much like the PC, PS4, and Xbox One versions, FIFA 18 for the Nintendo Switch is out on September 29.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

