Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

FIFA 18 Demo for PC, PS4, and Xbox One - What You Need to Know

 
12 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
FIFA 18 Demo for PC, PS4, and Xbox One - What You Need to Know

Highlights

  • FIFA 18 demo goes live today
  • It's for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC
  • It has two game modes

In the run up to the FIFA 18 release date starting September 26, EA has announced that the FIFA 18 demo for PS4, Xbox One, and PC will be available for download from September 12. This is what you need to know.

FIFA 18 demo download time

At the time of writing this, the FIFA 18 demo isn’t available for download just yet. It will when the PS Store, Xbox Store, and Origin - EA’s PC digital storefront update, which varies from region to region.

FIFA 18 demo download size

According to reports, expect the FIFA 18 demo on the PS4 to be 7.3GB, the Xbox One version to be 8GB, and for some reason, 1.5GB on the PC.

FIFA 18 demo modes

EA states you’ll be able to play the usual Kick Off mode “with a selection from the world's biggest clubs and stadiums”. FIFA 18 sees its single-player mode, The Journey: Hunter Returns get a preview as well.

FIFA 18 demo clubs

These are the football clubs you can play as in the FIFA 18 demo:

• Manchester United
• Manchester City
• Real Madrid CF
• Atlético de Madrid
• Juventus FC 
• FC Bayern Munich
• Paris Saint-Germain FC 
• LA Galaxy
• Toronto FC
• Boca Juniors
• CD Guadalajara
• Vissel Kobe

FIFA 18 demo stadiums

The FIFA 18 demo sees the following stadiums being playable: ￼
• Santiago Bernabeu
• La Bombonera
• StubHub Center
• King Fahd Stadium

EA is promising “high-res crowds, regionalised atmospheres, and player banners” how true this ends up being will be interesting to see.

Will you be playing the FIFA 18 demo? Let us know in the comments.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming, Origin, FIFA, FIFA 18, FIFA 18 demo, FIFA 18 demo download size, FIFA 18 demo start time, FIFA 18 demo modes, EA
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Moto G4 Plus Bluetooth Share 7.0 Issue Gets an Unofficial Fix
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
FIFA 18 Demo for PC, PS4, and Xbox One - What You Need to Know
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 3
TRENDING
  1. iPhone X Price, Specifications, Features & More You Need to Know
  2. EU's Margrethe Vestager, the Dane Who Is Google's Bane
  3. Xiaomi Mi A1 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 India Launch Event Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  5. iPhone 8, iPhone X Launch Event Live Stream: How to Watch the Keynote
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Priced in India at Rs. 67,900: Event Highlights
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More
  8. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Price, Specifications Compared
  9. WhatsApp Testing 'Delete for Everyone' Feature on Android and iOS: Report
  10. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Gets Over Half a Million Registrations in a Day
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.