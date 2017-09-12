FIFA 18 Demo for PC, PS4, and Xbox One - What You Need to Know

In the run up to the FIFA 18 release date starting September 26, EA has announced that the FIFA 18 demo for PS4, Xbox One, and PC will be available for download from September 12. This is what you need to know.

FIFA 18 demo download time

At the time of writing this, the FIFA 18 demo isn’t available for download just yet. It will when the PS Store, Xbox Store, and Origin - EA’s PC digital storefront update, which varies from region to region.

FIFA 18 demo download size

According to reports, expect the FIFA 18 demo on the PS4 to be 7.3GB, the Xbox One version to be 8GB, and for some reason, 1.5GB on the PC.

FIFA 18 demo modes

EA states you’ll be able to play the usual Kick Off mode “with a selection from the world's biggest clubs and stadiums”. FIFA 18 sees its single-player mode, The Journey: Hunter Returns get a preview as well.

FIFA 18 demo clubs

These are the football clubs you can play as in the FIFA 18 demo:

• Manchester United

• Manchester City

• Real Madrid CF

• Atlético de Madrid

• Juventus FC

• FC Bayern Munich

• Paris Saint-Germain FC

• LA Galaxy

• Toronto FC

• Boca Juniors

• CD Guadalajara

• Vissel Kobe

FIFA 18 demo stadiums

The FIFA 18 demo sees the following stadiums being playable: ￼

• Santiago Bernabeu

• La Bombonera

• StubHub Center

• King Fahd Stadium

EA is promising “high-res crowds, regionalised atmospheres, and player banners” how true this ends up being will be interesting to see.

Will you be playing the FIFA 18 demo? Let us know in the comments.