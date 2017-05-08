Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Far Cry 5 Borrows from Red Dead Redemption 2 with Wild West Setting; Out in September: Report

 
08 May 2017
Far Cry 5 Borrows from Red Dead Redemption 2 with Wild West Setting; Out in September: Report

Highlights

  • Far Cry 5 could be out in September
  • It will be set in Montana
  • We could see an official reveal at E3 2017

Far Cry 5’s release date could be in September of this year and will be set in the Wild West if reports are to be believed. As per WCCFTech, there’s evidence aplenty to prove this. A live action trailer for was shot in northeastern Montana, helmed by Jeff Guillot, the producer who was also responsible for Ubisoft’s Far Cry Primal live action trailer.

“To begin with, website Great Falls Tribune reported that a local Church on the northeastern Montana prairie would be featured in an upcoming videogame due for release in September,” the site claims.

It was initially thought to be Red Dead Redemption 2 but according to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier it will be Far Cry 5. In the past Kotaku correctly stated that Assassin's Creed would miss its yearly release and No Man's Sky's delay. This should fall in line with a survey sent by Ubisoft to gauge interest in a future Far Cry. One of the options at the time was a Spaghetti Western set in late 19th century America.

The last mainline entry in the series was Far Cry 4. Sure, Far Cry Primal released after that, but it was more of a diversion, lacking certain elements the series was known for thanks to its Stone Age setting. With E3 2017 around the corner, we won’t be surprised to see Ubisoft announce something soon. Last year, Watch Dogs 2 was revealed before E3 2016.

Would you play another game in the Far Cry universe? Or has your interest in the franchise diminished after multiple releases? Let us know in the comments.

