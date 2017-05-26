Far Cry 5 had a host of teasers out earlier in the week and had its cover art revealed as well which confirmed some of its leaks such as not having a Wild West setting. While we’ve seen little in way of gameplay that might change soon. Publisher Ubisoft will be revealing more of Far Cry 5 on Friday, May 26. This is what to expect.

Far Cry 5 gameplay reveal time and date

The Far Cry 5 reveal begins at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST) on May 26.

Far Cry 5 gameplay reveal - what to expect

Aside from gameplay, Ubisoft should also properly reveal its villains, support characters, and game modes. And perhaps, shed some light on what to expect in terms of live services which the company claimed in its latest financial report will be a part of all its games going forward. We could see a release date for Far Cry 5 too.

Where to watch the Far Cry 5 gameplay reveal

There are three places for you to check out all the action:

Ubisoft’s website

Ubisoft’s Twitch channel

The official Ubisoft YouTube channel

Are you interested in the next entry in the Far Cry series? Or has Far Cry 4 and Far Cry Primal done enough to slake your thirst? Let us know in the comments.

With Ubisoft teasing Far Cry 5, we discuss the open-world shooter’s juicy leaks in detail on Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming and pop culture podcast. From its themes to its villains and support characters, it’s all been laid bare as well as its advertising PS4 Pro enhancements.You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.