Far Cry 5 E3 2017 Gameplay Trailer Has Dogs Collecting Guns for You

Far Cry 5 E3 2017 gameplay trailer revealed that you can use pilots, snipers, and even dogs to aid you in combat by collecting guns and ammo for you. The game has a February 27, 2018 release date though the video showed off a game that looked pretty much close to finished. The usual open-world tropes like being able to tag your enemies, and planning your approach towards completing a mission all form a part of Far Cry 5’s gameplay.

Furthermore there will be three editions of the game.

Far Cry 5 editions

Far Cry 5 Standard Edition: as the name suggests, it’s just the game. Pre-ordering gets you the Doomsday Prepper Pack which includes the prepper outfit, gun, and vehicle skins plus additional consumables. It is priced at $60.

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition: game, cosmetic items (Big Game Hunter Pack, Ace Pilot Pack, Chaos Pack, Explosive Pack), Hope County map and OST for $70.

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition: all contents of the Deluxe Edition with the Far Cry 5 Season Pass and a steelbook for $100.

Far Cry 5 India price and pre-orders

At the moment only the Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition for the PS4 and Xbox One is available for pre-order in India. No pricing has been announced yet and it is unclear if the Gold Edition make it here.

Traditionally, Ubisoft has priced the standard editions of its games at Rs. 3,499. It is unknown if this would remain the same. How much of a premium is added for the Far Cry 5 Deluxe and Gold Editions remains to be seen.