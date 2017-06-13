Far Cry 5 E3 2017 Gameplay Trailer Has Dogs Collecting Guns for You

Why Jio Broadband Rollout Could Be Great for Indian Consumers
Far Cry 5 E3 2017 gameplay trailer revealed that you can use pilots, snipers, and even dogs to aid you in combat by collecting guns and ammo for you. The game has a February 27, 2018 release date though the video showed off a game that looked pretty much close to finished. The usual open-world tropes like being able to tag your enemies, and planning your approach towards completing a mission all form a part of Far Cry 5’s gameplay.
Furthermore there will be three editions of the game.
At the moment only the Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition for the PS4 and Xbox One is available for pre-order in India. No pricing has been announced yet and it is unclear if the Gold Edition make it here.
Traditionally, Ubisoft has priced the standard editions of its games at Rs. 3,499. It is unknown if this would remain the same. How much of a premium is added for the Far Cry 5 Deluxe and Gold Editions remains to be seen.
