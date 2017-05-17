Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Far Cry 5, New Assassin’s Creed, and The Crew 2 Revealed

 
17 May 2017
Far Cry 5, New Assassin’s Creed, and The Crew 2 Revealed

Highlights

  • Far Cry 5 has been officially announced by Ubisoft
  • All upcoming games from the company will have live services
  • This includes single-player only titles

After many a tease and a leak, Far Cry 5 is real. Ubisoft announced the existence of the oft-rumoured open-world shooter during its financial report. It may have a Western setting as speculated weeks prior.

Also announced was a new Assassin’s Creed game. Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed what it would be called, although Assassin’s Creed: Origins is just one name that’s been floating around along with an Egyptian setting and gameplay that’s a mix of what we’ve seen in past Assassin’s Creed games and Skyrim.

In addition to this, a sequel to 2014’s The Crew was also confirmed. The Crew 2 which should follow the same open-world setting as its predecessor as well as a heavy dependency (if not a complete dependency) on being online.

Ubisoft also laid rumours to rest on the state of hotly anticipated role-playing games South Park: The Fractured But Whole. The game is slated for a release in the third quarter of the year unless it’s delayed yet again.

We won’t be surprised to see all three games at Ubisoft’s E3 2017 event. The company also stressed that all of its games going forward will be saddled with live services. This means its upcoming titles, even those which are purely single-player experiences could require you to be online. It could also imply that if you want to experience an upcoming Ubisoft title in its entirety would cost you more than the usual $60 or Rs. 3,499 which is what the company’s games cost in India.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Far Cry 5, New Assassin's Creed, and The Crew 2 Revealed
 
 

