Bethesda Game Studios has announced that Fallout Shelter, which is already available for Android and iOS on Google Play and App Store, will now be coming to Windows 10 and Xbox One on Tuesday as an Xbox Play Anywhere title. The game will be available as a free download from both Xbox Store and Windows Store, as per a news post on Xbox Wire.

In Fallout Shelter, players are given the role of overseer and they are required to build their own vault. The players have to guide and look after the needs of the citizens of the vault. In the game, players rescue the dwellers and assign them tasks. One of the crucial aspect of the game is to find the balance between the resources available. The game was also released on PC in July last year, but only via the Bethesda.net Launcher. It will now come with additional functionality on PC as it is now a Xbox Play Anywhere title, Engadget point out in its report.

As Fallout Shelter comes as an Xbox Play Anywhere title, player progress will be saved across both Xbox One and Windows 10. This means that users will

be able to switch seamlessly between platforms and pick up the game from where they left off. Along with game progress, their achievements will also be saved across platforms. Further, the game has also been optimised to work with the Xbox One controller.

Just recently, Bethesda rolled out version 1.9 update in beta for Fallout 4 on PC, which brought along support for high-resolution textures to the game on platform. As per the company, recommended specifications for Fallout 4's version 1.9 update included an Intel Core i7-5820K or better processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB, and more than 8GB of RAM. Apart from this, users need an additional space of 58GB on their storage drives to download the update.