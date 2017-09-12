Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fallout 4: Nintendo Switch Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Nintendo Switch Release Date, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle DLC May Be Revealed at Nintendo Direct

 
12 September 2017
Fallout 4: Nintendo Switch Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Nintendo Switch Release Date, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle DLC May Be Revealed at Nintendo Direct

Highlights

  • Fallout 4 could make it to the Nintendo Switch
  • Skyrim could see a November 16 release date on the Switch
  • Breath of the Wild's Champion's Ballad could be out on November 10

Fallout 4: Nintendo Switch Edition may be revealed at Nintendo Direct, the company's regular video presentation that highlights what to expect on its consoles. The last edition delved into Splatoon 2 and the one before that was focussed on E3 2017.

This time around, a post on Internet forum 4chan (via NeoGAF) suggests that Fallout 4, dubbed the Fallout 4: Nintendo Switch Edition will be shown off. It will come with all of Fallout 4's expansions and downloadable content (DLC) along with amiibo support, motion controls, and HD rumble. Fallout Shelter - which has been released on iOS, Android, Xbox One, and Windows 10, could be announced for the Nintendo Switch too.

 

Other news expected included a November 16 release date for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for the Nintendo Switch. Select mods for Skyrim will find their way to the Switch via DLC.

It's not all about Fallout and Skyrim though. Apparently hack-and-slash video game Fire Emblem: Warriors will be getting a season pass which would be detailed during the Nintendo Direct as would free and paid DLC for Rocket League which could have an early November release date on the Nintendo eShop.

Also on the cards is a potential Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle segment highlighting co-op and challenge maps due in November. 

Furthermore, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's The Champions Ballad expansion pass is slated for a November 10 release date and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 could see a December 8 release date too.

Other announcements include Hotline Miami Collection, Runbow, Payday 2, and possibly Disney Afternoon Collection as teased by the game's developer.

In the past, posts on 4chan had correctly stated that we wouldn't see a new Assassin's Creed game last year along with leaking everything we could expect from Assassin's Creed Origins. Despite this, we'd take all these possible reveals with a grain of salt. With a couple of days before the Nintendo Direct we won't have to wait too long to find out.

 

Fallout 4: Nintendo Switch Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Nintendo Switch Release Date, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle DLC May Be Revealed at Nintendo Direct
 
 

