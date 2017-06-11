E3 2017 should see an Xbox Scorpio price and release date from Microsoft. The console, touted to play games at 4K and 60fps had its specifications made public earlier in the year. A large part of Microsoft’s E3 2017 presentation will focus on the console.

Xbox Scorpio reveal at E3 2017 time and date

Microsoft’s E3 presentation begins at 2pm PDT on June 11 (2:30am IST on June 12). It takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Centre and should run longer than the 90 minutes that it was originally scheduled for, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

Xbox Scorpio reveal at E3 2017 - where to watch

Microsoft at E3 2017 can be watched at:

The Xbox YouTube channel

The Xbox Twitch channel

Via Mixer on the Xbox One

Xbox Scorpio reveal at E3 2017 - what to expect

An Xbox Scorpio price and release date is in the offing. We should also get a good look at what games Microsoft plans to release along with it These should include the likes of Forza Motorsport 7, Crackdown 3, and Sea of Thieves.

Xbox at E3 2017 - Halo Gravemind and Halo 6 beta for Xbox One and Xbox Scorpio?

Halo Gravemind could be a new Halo game out this year. According to leaked promotional material allegedly originating from UK retailer GAME, Halo Gravemind has a October 10, 2017 release date and is developed by Halo Wars 2 and Total War studio Creative Assembly. There’s the Halo 6 logo on the bottom left that suggests a multiplayer beta akin to Halo 5.

The mainline Halo games like Halo 5 are developed by Microsoft’s 343 Industries. Frank O’ Connor, who is the Franchise Development Direct for Halo at 343, took to Twitter to debunk these claims. However, he also disavowed the existence of Halo: Master Chief Collection when it was leaked days before an official reveal.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.