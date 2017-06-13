Ubisoft at E3 2017 sees the company bring back some classic franchises like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. With a flurry of leaks and pre-E3 announcements, it may seem like there's nothing new. Or does it have a "one more thing" moment lined up?

UbisoftE3 2017 live stream time and date

The Ubisoft E3 2017 live stream begins at 1pm PDT on June 12 (1:30 am IST on June 13). It will be live streamed from the Orpheum Theatre. It should last between 90 minutes to two hours if we go by past showcases.

Where to watch the Ubisoft E3 2017 live stream

There are three places for you to check out all the action:

Ubisoft’s Twitch channel

Ubisoft's YouTube channel which you can also see below:

Ubisoft E3 2017 live stream - what to expect

Assassin's Creed Origins which debuted at the Xbox One X E3 2017 reveal should be front and centre with more details on what to expect with this new entry in the franchise after two years. Far Cry 5 should get some stage time as well, what with a February 2018 release. Perhaps Ubisoft could shed some light on what game modes could make it into these games. South Park: The Fractured But Whole will most certainly be a part of the event as would The Crew 2 and the Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle title for the Nintendo Switch.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.