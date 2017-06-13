Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Ubisoft E3 2017 Live Stream: How to Watch and What to Expect

 
13 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Ubisoft E3 2017 Live Stream: How to Watch and What to Expect

Highlights

  • Expect more details for Far Cry 5 and Assassin's Creed Origins
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole should be present too
  • Ubisoft may also shed light on its Nintendo Switch games

Ubisoft at E3 2017 sees the company bring back some classic franchises like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. With a flurry of leaks and pre-E3 announcements, it may seem like there's nothing new. Or does it have a "one more thing" moment lined up?

UbisoftE3 2017 live stream time and date

The Ubisoft E3 2017 live stream begins at 1pm PDT on June 12 (1:30 am IST on June 13). It will be live streamed from the Orpheum Theatre. It should last between 90 minutes to two hours if we go by past showcases.

 

Where to watch the Ubisoft E3 2017 live stream

There are three places for you to check out all the action:

  • Ubisoft’s Twitch channel
  • Ubisoft's YouTube channel which you can also see below:

Ubisoft E3 2017 live stream - what to expect

Assassin's Creed Origins which debuted at the Xbox One X E3 2017 reveal should be front and centre with more details on what to expect with this new entry in the franchise after two years. Far Cry 5 should get some stage time as well, what with a February 2018 release. Perhaps Ubisoft could shed some light on what game modes could make it into these games. South Park: The Fractured But Whole will most certainly be a part of the event as would The Crew 2 and the Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle title for the Nintendo Switch.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Far Cry 5, The Crew 2, Ubisoft, UbiE3, Assassins Creed Origins, South Park The Fractured But Whole, South Park, E3, E3 2017, Ubisoft E3 2017, Ubisoft E3 2017 live stream
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Jio Free Data Offer, Xbox One X Unveiled, Nokia Android Phones India Launch Tomorrow, and More: Your 360 Daily
Ubisoft E3 2017 Live Stream: How to Watch and What to Expect
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 Launching in India Tomorrow
  2. OnePlus 5 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Moto X4 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Launch on June 30
  4. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Platforms on June 30
  5. Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro: How the Two High-End Consoles Compare
  6. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Now Available in India at Rs. 31,900
  7. Jio Free Data Offer, Xbox One X Unveiled, and More: Your 360 Daily
  8. Idea Offers 70GB Data, Unlimited On-Net Calls at Rs. 396
  9. Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Announced for Xbox One and Xbox One X
  10. Paytm Pre-GST Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With Offers on Mobiles and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.