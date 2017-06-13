PlayStation at E3 2017 should, like Sony’s past showings, focus on the games and games alone. Last year saw God of War and the year before that, the nostalgic trio of Shenmue 3, The Last Guardian, and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Unlike other companies such as Bethesda, EA, Microsoft, and Ubisoft, Sony’s E3 2017 plans have been relatively leak-proof, which should give you all the more reason to bother.

Sony PlayStation E3 2017 live stream time and date

The Sony PlayStation E3 2017 conference begins at 6pm PDT on June 12 (6:30 am IST on June 13). It will be streamed live.

Where to watch the Sony PlayStation E3 2017 live stream

There are two places for you to check out all the action:

The PlayStation Live at E3 website

The official PlayStation YouTube channel

Sony PlayStation E3 2017 live stream - what to expect

God of War should see a release date, gameplay trailers for The Last of Us Part 2, and Days Gone should be present as well, with the latter hopefully receiving a release date too. Expect more on Spider-Man, Gran Turismo Sport, and perhaps a few Japanese titles like Final Fantasy Dissidia NT. Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: World War 2 will make an appearance as well.

PS4 Pro price drop at E3 2017?

Sony has said that one in every five PS4s sold is a PS4 Pro, while admitting that it hasn’t been able to keep up with demand. With the Xbox One X due this year, a PS4 Pro price drop and wider availability could be in the offing to combat this. But with the Xbox One X price at $499 and a November 7 release date, it could very well happen later in the year if at all.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.