Why Jio Broadband Rollout Could Be Great for Indian Consumers
PlayStation at E3 2017 should, like Sony’s past showings, focus on the games and games alone. Last year saw God of War and the year before that, the nostalgic trio of Shenmue 3, The Last Guardian, and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Unlike other companies such as Bethesda, EA, Microsoft, and Ubisoft, Sony’s E3 2017 plans have been relatively leak-proof, which should give you all the more reason to bother.
The Sony PlayStation E3 2017 conference begins at 6pm PDT on June 12 (6:30 am IST on June 13). It will be streamed live.
There are two places for you to check out all the action:
God of War should see a release date, gameplay trailers for The Last of Us Part 2, and Days Gone should be present as well, with the latter hopefully receiving a release date too. Expect more on Spider-Man, Gran Turismo Sport, and perhaps a few Japanese titles like Final Fantasy Dissidia NT. Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: World War 2 will make an appearance as well.
Sony has said that one in every five PS4s sold is a PS4 Pro, while admitting that it hasn’t been able to keep up with demand. With the Xbox One X due this year, a PS4 Pro price drop and wider availability could be in the offing to combat this. But with the Xbox One X price at $499 and a November 7 release date, it could very well happen later in the year if at all.
We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement