Sony PlayStation E3 2017 Live Stream: How to Watch and What to Expect

 
13 June 2017
Sony PlayStation E3 2017 Live Stream: How to Watch and What to Expect

Highlights

  • God of War could be front and centre at the PlayStation E3 2017 event
  • Expect details on The Last of Us Part 2
  • Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: World War 2 should show up as well

PlayStation at E3 2017 should, like Sony’s past showings, focus on the games and games alone. Last year saw God of War and the year before that, the nostalgic trio of Shenmue 3, The Last Guardian, and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Unlike other companies such as Bethesda, EA, Microsoft, and Ubisoft, Sony’s E3 2017 plans have been relatively leak-proof, which should give you all the more reason to bother.

Sony PlayStation E3 2017 live stream time and date

The Sony PlayStation E3 2017 conference begins at 6pm PDT on June 12 (6:30 am IST on June 13). It will be streamed live.

Where to watch the Sony PlayStation E3 2017 live stream

There are two places for you to check out all the action:

  • The PlayStation Live at E3 website
  • The official PlayStation YouTube channel

Sony PlayStation E3 2017 live stream - what to expect

God of War should see a release date, gameplay trailers for The Last of Us Part 2, and Days Gone should be present as well, with the latter hopefully receiving a release date too. Expect more on Spider-Man, Gran Turismo Sport, and perhaps a few Japanese titles like Final Fantasy Dissidia NT. Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: World War 2 will make an appearance as well.

 

PS4 Pro price drop at E3 2017?

Sony has said that one in every five PS4s sold is a PS4 Pro, while admitting that it hasn’t been able to keep up with demand. With the Xbox One X due this year, a PS4 Pro price drop and wider availability could be in the offing to combat this. But with the Xbox One X price at $499 and a November 7 release date, it could very well happen later in the year if at all.

 

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: E3, E3 2017, PlayStation 4, PS4, PS4 Pro, God of War, Gran Turismo Sport, Call of Duty World War 2, Destiny 2, The Last of Us Part 2, Spider Man, PS4 Pro price drop
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
The Crew 2 Trailer and Beta Leaked Ahead of Ubisoft E3 2017
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch Gameplay Revealed at Ubisoft E3 2017 Event
