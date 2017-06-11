Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Need for Speed: Payback Story Mode Revealed at EA Play 2017

 
11 June 2017
Need for Speed: Payback Story Mode Revealed at EA Play 2017

Highlights

  • Need for Speed: Payback is an action racing fantasy game
  • It appears to have an exciting story mode
  • There are three characters which you will control

We got a look at Need for Speed: Payback’s trailer earlier and at E3 2017 EA revealed more details about the game. After making a Need for Speed movie, EA appears to have taken a more cinematic storytelling approach to its game. That’s exciting for fans as a racing game with a good story mode makes for a great single-player experience. Here’s everything you need to know about its price and editions as well.

In Need for Speed: Payback you are on a mission to take down a cartel called House. EA is putting you behind the wheels of an “action driving fantasy”. You drive as three characters: Tyler, Jess, and Mack. When it comes to visual and performance customisations, NFS Payback will have a lot more than some previous games. It will even have a mode similar to the Barn Finds we saw in Forza Horizon 3. You can find classic cars and turn them from scrap to supercars.

In the gameplay footage EA showed off at the event, we got to see a takedown like scene where the racer takes out a rival car. While you are driving you have two other characters helping you out with directions and a game plan.

The footage showed the player chasing a truck that contains a stolen car. As you track down the truck, other racecars appear to stop you. Need for Speed: Payback has some hair-raising moments like the lead character jumping from one car onto a truck and escaping with a Koenigsegg Regera.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: EA, Electronic Arts, Need for Speed, Need for Speed Payback, E3, E3 2017, EA Play
Pranay Parab

Need for Speed: Payback Story Mode Revealed at EA Play 2017
 
 

