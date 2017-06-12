Forza Motorsport 7 release date for the Xbox Scorpio and Xbox One could be October 3, 2017 according to a new leak. This comes hours before Microsoft’s E3 2017 press conference that should see the reveal of the Xbox Scorpio console as well as a host of games that could take advantage of its impressive specifications.

Nonetheless, Forza Motorsport 7 for the Xbox Scorpio should come as no surprise. After all, Forza did feature for the console’s specifications announcement earlier this year.

The October 3 release date for Forza Motorsport 7 could also mean an earlier than anticipated Xbox Scorpio release date.

With analysts weighing in on a possible $399 price for the Xbox Scorpio and journalists claiming $499, it appears that the console’s release date may have been hidden in an E3 teaser from the company.

One teaser shows a large crowd at what seems to be music concert. On the stage to the right is “X10S101-317”. Assuming that X10S is Xbox Scorpio, you’re left with a possible October 13, 2017 Xbox Scorpio release date. This is a Friday and would be in line with the Xbox One that also launched on a Friday.

But would Microsoft risk launching a new game meant to take advantage of the Xbox Scorpio before the console itself? It seems unlikely. All shall be revealed at the Xbox Scorpio E3 2017 event.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.