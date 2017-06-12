Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Forza Motorsport 7 Release Date Leaked; Hints at Possible Xbox Scorpio Launch Date

 
12 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Forza Motorsport 7 Release Date Leaked; Hints at Possible Xbox Scorpio Launch Date

Highlights

  • Forza Motorsport 7 may see an October 3 release
  • It could also mean we see Xbox Scorpio release earlier
  • Microsoft's E3 2017 conference should clarify this

Forza Motorsport 7 release date for the Xbox Scorpio and Xbox One could be October 3, 2017 according to a new leak. This comes hours before Microsoft’s E3 2017 press conference that should see the reveal of the Xbox Scorpio console as well as a host of games that could take advantage of its impressive specifications.

Nonetheless, Forza Motorsport 7 for the Xbox Scorpio should come as no surprise. After all, Forza did feature for the console’s specifications announcement earlier this year.

The October 3 release date for Forza Motorsport 7 could also mean an earlier than anticipated Xbox Scorpio release date.

 

With analysts weighing in on a possible $399 price for the Xbox Scorpio and journalists claiming $499, it appears that the console’s release date may have been hidden in an E3 teaser from the company.

One teaser shows a large crowd at what seems to be music concert. On the stage to the right is “X10S101-317”. Assuming that X10S is Xbox Scorpio, you’re left with a possible October 13, 2017 Xbox Scorpio release date. This is a Friday and would be in line with the Xbox One that also launched on a Friday.

But would Microsoft risk launching a new game meant to take advantage of the Xbox Scorpio before the console itself? It seems unlikely. All shall be revealed at the Xbox Scorpio E3 2017 event.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Forza Motorsport 7, Xbox Scorpio, Project Scorpio, Forza Motorsport 7 release date, Xbox One, Microsoft, Xbox E3, E3 2017, E3
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Assassin’s Creed Origins: Xbox Scorpio Optimisations, Release Date, Gameplay, and More
Xbox Scorpio Design Leaked
Forza Motorsport 7 Release Date Leaked; Hints at Possible Xbox Scorpio Launch Date
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. Live Updates From Microsoft's Xbox Scorpio Reveal at E3 2017
  2. Assassin’s Creed Origins: Everything We Know
  3. Sony PlayStation at E3 2017: What to Expect
  4. How to Watch Xbox Scorpio E3 2017 Briefing
  5. The Most Anticipated Games of E3 2017
  6. Reliance Jio Feature Phone, OnePlus 5 Leaks, and More New This Week
  7. Here’s Is When You Can Buy the Xbox One X
  8. iPhone 8 Running on iOS 11 Leaked in Renders for the First Time
  9. Play Need for Speed, FIFA 17, and Other EA Games for Free This Week
  10. This Is When You Could Play Super Mario Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.