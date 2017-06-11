FIFA 18 The Journey: Hunter Returns Announced at EA Play 2017

FIFA 18 will see the return of its single-player mode known as The Journey, now called The Journey: Hunter Returns. Much like FIFA 17 it will focus around protagonist Alex Hunter.

"After a breakthrough first year in the Premier League, the whole world is talking about Alex Hunter. Now he's back for a second season, and rumour has it, he's on the move," reads the mode's synopsis.

Much like last year, there's a star-studded cast of footballers too, led by Cristiano Ronaldo. Expect a jet-setting adventure with matches in Brazil and Los Angeles to boot.

FIFA 18 - release date and when you can play

FIFA 18 fans can get their hands on the full game before launch day, with Ronaldo Edition and Icon Edition owners getting three-day early access, letting them start playing on Tuesday, September 26, while EA Access and Origin Access members can enjoy up to 10 hours of play time starting Thursday, September 21 as part of the EA Access and Origin Access Play First Trial. Standard edition buyers can play the game from the official FIFA 18 release date of September 29.

FIFA 18 price and pre-order

The standard edition of FIFA 18 is $60 while the Ronaldo Edition is $80, and the Icon Edition is $100. Here's what you can expect from each of them. For India, the game costs Rs. 3,499 on PC. The Ronaldo Edition costs Rs. 4,799, and the Icon Edition is Rs. 5,499. The PS4 version of FIFA 18 costs Rs. 3,375. The FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition PS4 is Rs. 4,499 and the FIFA 18 Icon Edition is Rs. 5,499. On Xbox One, the Ronaldo Edition of FIFA 18 is Rs. 4,800 while the Icon Edition is Rs. 5,500 and the FIFA 18 standard edition is Rs. 3,150.

If you want to buy FIFA 18 on disc in India, your only option is Amazon - EA's official exclusive retailer in the country. If you're wondering why a popular franchise like FIFA is exclusive to a single store in India, read our in-depth report to know why.

