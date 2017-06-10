Why Jio Broadband Rollout Could Be Great for Indian Consumers
EA Play 2017 is the company’s event that runs parallel to E3 2017. Its games will also be seen at Sony’s and Microsoft’s E3 2017 conferences as well. Past editions have focused on games that will be available in during the rest of the year.
EA Play takes place at 12pm PDT on June 10 (12:30am IST on June 11). It takes place in Hollywood at the historic Palladium theatre and last for all of 90 minutes.
To watch EA Play 2017, you can tune into EA’s website or Twitch channel. Or simply check it out right here:
Expect EA Play 2017 to focus on games that have already been announced. This includes Star Wars Battlefront 2, FIFA 18, Need for Speed Payback, Madden NFL 18 and NBA Live 18 as well as Bioware's Project Dylan and A Way Out, which is probably an indie title to be published under the EA Originals label.
We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.
