EA Play 2017 is the company’s event that runs parallel to E3 2017. Its games will also be seen at Sony’s and Microsoft’s E3 2017 conferences as well. Past editions have focused on games that will be available in during the rest of the year.

EA Play 2017 time and date

EA Play takes place at 12pm PDT on June 10 (12:30am IST on June 11). It takes place in Hollywood at the historic Palladium theatre and last for all of 90 minutes.

EA Play 2017 - where to watch

To watch EA Play 2017, you can tune into EA’s website or Twitch channel. Or simply check it out right here:

EA Play 2017 - what to expect

Expect EA Play 2017 to focus on games that have already been announced. This includes Star Wars Battlefront 2, FIFA 18, Need for Speed Payback, Madden NFL 18 and NBA Live 18 as well as Bioware's Project Dylan and A Way Out, which is probably an indie title to be published under the EA Originals label.

EA Play 2017 games

Project Dylan - Bioware's new IP will see a reveal according to the schedule of EA Play that found its way to the Internet.

- Bioware's new IP will see a reveal according to the schedule of EA Play that found its way to the Internet. A Way Out - leaked from an early release of EA Play 2017's schedule this could be the EA Originals title for the year.

- leaked from an early release of EA Play 2017's schedule this could be the EA Originals title for the year. Star Wars Battlefront 2 - multiplayer and single-player details as well as DLC plans should be made public.

- multiplayer and single-player details as well as DLC plans should be made public. FIFA 18 - more gameplay to build on the stellar FIFA 18 trailer. Perhaps information on The Journey single-player mode is?

- more gameplay to build on the stellar FIFA 18 trailer. Perhaps information on The Journey single-player mode is? Madden NFL 18 - EA has said a new mode will be talked about, so expect that to take centre stage, Xbox Scorpio gameplay should be debuted too.

- EA has said a new mode will be talked about, so expect that to take centre stage, Xbox Scorpio gameplay should be debuted too. NBA Live 18 - much like FIFA 18, expect details on its single-player experience and what’s dubbed as “a player’s individual journey.”

- much like FIFA 18, expect details on its single-player experience and what’s dubbed as “a player’s individual journey.” Battlefield 1 - this should revolve around new Battlefield 1 DLC dubbed as In The Name Of The Tsar - marking the entry of the Russian army into Battlefield’s take on World War I.

- this should revolve around new Battlefield 1 DLC dubbed as In The Name Of The Tsar - marking the entry of the Russian army into Battlefield’s take on World War I. Need for Speed Payback - after a welcome return with a fantastic trailer, hopefully EA takes time to explain to us why this wasn’t called Need for Speed Fast and Furious.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.