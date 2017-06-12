E3 2017 sees Bethesda take to the stage for the third year in a row. Past showcases brought to light crucial details to fantastic games such as Dishonored 2, Prey, and Fallout 4. The company has been tight-lipped with what to expect, but that should give you all the more reason to bother.

Bethesda E3 2017 live stream time and date

The Bethesda E3 2017 live stream begins at 9pm PDT on June 11 (9:30 am IST on June 12). It will be live streamed from the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

Where to watch the Bethesda E3 2017 live stream

There are three places for you to check out all the action:

Bethesda’s Facebook page

Bethesda’s Twitch channel

Bethesda YouTube channel

Bethesda E3 2017 live stream - what to expect

Rumours of Starfield - an open-world Skyrim-like game set in space, Wolfenstein 2: New Colossus - which could be the sequel to 2014’s excellent Wolfenstein: The New Order, has been teased as well. The Evil Within 2 from Resident Evil 4 and Vanquish creator Shinji Mikami could be unveiled as would Fallout and Doom in VR. Perhaps a release date for Skyrim on the Nintendo Switch too.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.