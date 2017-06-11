Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar Release Date Revealed at EA Play 2017

 
11 June 2017
Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar Release Date Revealed at EA Play 2017

Highlights

  • Battlefield In the Name of the Tsar is out in September
  • EA claims over 20 million people have played the game
  • A new competitive experience is in the works

At EA Play - EA’s E3 2017 conference, the publisher showed off Battlefield 1 DLC titled In the Name of the Tsar. It comes eight new maps, the Russian army, new vehicles and the much touted Russian Women’s Army of Death.

In addition to this developer Dice stated improvements to Battlefield 1’s Operations mode would be coming as well. All of this would be a part of the Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar DLC when it releases this September. Dice also stated that Battlefield 1 has been played by over 20 million people.

 

Also, there will be a new competitive experience coming to Battlefield 1 with EA divulging more details at Gamescom 2017. For what it's worth, Battlefield 1 is slick, fresh entry in a franchise that helped pioneer the first-person military shooter genre. World War I has been thought of as the dawn of modern warfare and Battlefield 1 sets the standard of what to expect.    

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Battlefield 1, Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar, Battlefield 1 in the same of the tsar release date, EA Play, EA Play 2017, E3 2017, E3, Dice
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

