Project Dylan is Anthem. The game is development at Mass Effect studio, Bioware. It will have, as leaks suggested, a full reveal at Microsoft's Xbox E3 2017 event. Details are unknown at the moment. It seems to be taking place in a futuristic world and is an action-adventure title.

However, don't expect it to be playable offline. EA has said it will work as a live service akin to Destiny. No concrete release date has been stated other than it will be available during the company's 2019 fiscal year.

Prior to this,leak of the schedule for EA’s E3 2017 event EA Play, Project Dylan - a long rumoured new IP from Mass Effect studio Bioware, will be revealed.

Furthermore, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier who has had a solid track record in terms of what to expect, claims that it “should be a teaser today, more tomorrow”.

Considering that most of the big AAA releases such as Call of Duty: World War 2, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Far Cry 5, and FIFA 18 are being marketed for the PS4 and PS4 Pro, it’s no surprise that Microsoft could see some level of exclusivity for Project Dylan.

More so when you factor in EA Access - the company’s subscription based games service is for the PC and Xbox One only.

While its unlikely that the game would be an Xbox One and Xbox Scorpio exclusive, we won’t be surprised to see it having some form of content for Microsoft consoles only.