Doom for Nintendo Switch Announced at Nintendo Direct

Nintendo announced that 2016 first-person shooter Doom will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Doom for the Nintendo Switch will be out this year, although no exact date has been announced just yet.

Prior to this, Bethesda's VP of Marketing, Pete Hines hinted that the company had an unannounced game due this year. Doom for the Nintendo Switch appears to be it.

Considering how well optimised Doom was on all platforms, we won't be surprised to see Doom on the Nintendo Switch to be equally slick despite its hardware limitations.

In our Doom review we felt that Bethesda had the right idea in mind when it brought back Wolfenstein, and reviving Doom back after a prolonged spell in development hell is just as welcome. The game offers more than enough for fans to sink their teeth into, while it injects some purely-optional new ideas to keep in-step with modern games.

All in all, Doom is a big, bloody gore-filled romp that is well worth experiencing. With a release on the Nintendo Switch, it means more gamers can check out what is possibly one of the better games of this generation.

