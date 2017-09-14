Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Doom for Nintendo Switch Announced at Nintendo Direct

 
14 September 2017
Doom for Nintendo Switch Announced at Nintendo Direct

Highlights

  • Doom will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this year
  • The game released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC last year
  • It is one of the better first person shooters of the generation

Nintendo announced that 2016 first-person shooter Doom will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Doom for the Nintendo Switch will be out this year, although no exact date has been announced just yet.

Prior to this, Bethesda's VP of Marketing, Pete Hines hinted that the company had an unannounced game due this year. Doom for the Nintendo Switch appears to be it.

Considering how well optimised Doom was on all platforms, we won't be surprised to see Doom on the Nintendo Switch to be equally slick despite its hardware limitations.

In our Doom review we felt that Bethesda had the right idea in mind when it brought back Wolfenstein, and reviving Doom back after a prolonged spell in development hell is just as welcome. The game offers more than enough for fans to sink their teeth into, while it injects some purely-optional new ideas to keep in-step with modern games.

All in all, Doom is a big, bloody gore-filled romp that is well worth experiencing. With a release on the Nintendo Switch, it means more gamers can check out what is possibly one of the better games of this generation.

We discuss what you can expect from this Nintendo Direct on Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Doom, id software, Bethesda, Nintendo, Nintendo Direct, Nintendo Switch, Doom Nintendo Switch
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

Top 5 Gaming Laptops
