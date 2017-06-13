Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Destiny 2 Release Date, Beta Date, PS4 Exclusives, and More: E3 2017

 
13 June 2017
Destiny 2 Release Date, Beta Date, PS4 Exclusives, and More: E3 2017

Highlights

  • Destiny 2 will now be available on September 6 on consoles
  • The PC version is out on October 24
  • Destiny 2 on Xbox One X is 30fps

At E3 2017, Sony announced Destiny 2 PS4 exclusives. Similar to the first Destiny, fans will get items and a single mission. These are as follows.

Destiny 2 PS4 Exclusives

  • Lake of Shadows Strike
  • Borealis Exotic Sniper Rifle
  • Competitive multiplayer map Retribution
  • Apex Ship
  • Exclusive gear

These items will be for PS4 Destiny 2 players only until Fall 2018.

Destiny 2 new release date

What’s more is that Destiny 2’s release date has been pushed up. Instead of releasing on September 8, the game will be out on September 6. This was first seen in the Destiny 2 gameplay trailer at Sony’s E3 2017 conference and was confirmed by Destiny Game Director Luke Smith on Twitter. Smith stated the game will be available on all consoles on September 6.

 

Destiny 2 beta date

The Destiny 2 beta begins on July 18 for the PS4 and Xbox One. It ends on July 23. PC owners will be able to partake in in beta in August. Considering the game is due on consoles on September 6, it's obvious that Bungie, Activision, and Sony want to push pre-orders.

Destiny 2 PC release date

Keep in mind that the PC version of Destiny 2 will be available on October 24 with pre-orders live on Battle.net right now.

Destiny 2 PS4 Pro and Xbox One X frame rate and resolution

Previously it was discovered that Destiny 2 will be 4K at 30fps on the PS4 Pro. It seems that the Xbox One X version will have the same resolution and frame rate.

“The console, the PS4 Pro is super powerful, but it couldn’t run our game at 60. Our game’s this rich physics simulation where collision of players, networking, etc, and like, it wouldn’t run… [there’s] not enough horsepower there," said Bungie's Luke Smith to IGN.

"But there's tons of GPU power in the PS4 Pro. That's why we're doing 4K, right?" Noseworthy added. "It's on the CPU side. Destiny's simulation, like we have more AI, more monsters in an environment with physically simulated vehicles and characters and projectiles, and it's part of the Destiny magic, like that, like 30 seconds of fun, like coming around a corner and throwing a grenade, popping a guy in the head, and then you add like five, six, seven other players in a public event; that is incredibly intensive for hardware."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

