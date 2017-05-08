Destiny 2 Pre-Order and Price for India Revealed

Destiny 2’s pre-order and price for India has finally be revealed. It will cost Rs. 4,299 on the PS4 and Xbox One and Rs. 3,499 for PC.

At the moment, the game is up for pre-order on Flipkart and Games The Shop with the likes of Amazon India putting it up shortly. While there's no mention of it just yet, sources speaking to Gadgets 360 have stated that Destiny 2 on PC will use Steam.

Destiny 2 India distributor Worldwide CD ROM has confirmed with Gadgets 360 that this is the price for the game this year and pre-ordering nets consumers access to the Destiny 2 beta when it is made available.

Plans for the Destiny 2 Collector’s Edition, and Destiny 2 Limited Edition have not been finalised for India just yet which explains why it hasn’t been listed alongside the standard editions. And if you’re looking to buy the game digitally, this is what you’ll be paying:

Destiny 2 PS4 India prices

Destiny 2 - Standard Edition - Rs. 3,999

Destiny 2 - Game + Expansion Pass Bundle - Rs. 6,499

Destiny 2 - Digital Deluxe Edition - Rs. 7,299

Destiny 2 Xbox One India prices

Destiny 2 - Standard Edition - Rs. 4,000

Destiny 2 - Game + Expansion Pass Bundle - Rs. 6,500

Destiny 2 - Digital Deluxe Edition - Rs. 7,300

Destiny 2 is out on September 8 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

