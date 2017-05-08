Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

08 May 2017
Destiny 2 Pre-Order and Price for India Revealed

Highlights

  • Destiny 2 is Rs. 4,299 on disc for the PS4 and Xbox One
  • The PC version is Rs. 3,499 on disc
  • Pre-ordering nets users access to the Destiny 2 beta

Destiny 2’s pre-order and price for India has finally be revealed. It will cost Rs. 4,299 on the PS4 and Xbox One and Rs. 3,499 for PC.

At the moment, the game is up for pre-order on Flipkart and Games The Shop with the likes of Amazon India putting it up shortly. While there's no mention of it just yet, sources speaking to Gadgets 360 have stated that Destiny 2 on PC will use Steam.

Destiny 2 India distributor Worldwide CD ROM has confirmed with Gadgets 360 that this is the price for the game this year and pre-ordering nets consumers access to the Destiny 2 beta when it is made available.

Destiny 2 Developer Bungie Says Destiny 1 'Will Be There for Players'

 

Plans for the Destiny 2 Collector’s Edition, and Destiny 2 Limited Edition have not been finalised for India just yet which explains why it hasn’t been listed alongside the standard editions. And if you’re looking to buy the game digitally, this is what you’ll be paying:

Destiny 2 PS4 India prices

  • Destiny 2 - Standard Edition - Rs. 3,999
  • Destiny 2 - Game + Expansion Pass Bundle - Rs. 6,499
  • Destiny 2 - Digital Deluxe Edition - Rs. 7,299

Destiny 2 Xbox One India prices

  • Destiny 2 - Standard Edition - Rs. 4,000
  • Destiny 2 - Game + Expansion Pass Bundle - Rs. 6,500
  • Destiny 2 - Digital Deluxe Edition - Rs. 7,300

Destiny 2 is out on September 8 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

We discussed Persona 5 and Destiny 2 on this week’s episode of Transition. You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

HotDeals 360
