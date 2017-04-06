Destiny 2 PC to Be Available on Steam: Sources

While Activision has announced Destiny 2 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the announcement of the sequel to 2014’s shared world shooter lacked specifics as to which client the PC version would be available on.

Speculation has been rife that Activision could use its own launcher for Destiny 2’s PC outing. After all, considering Activision is the sort of company that puts micro transactions in the remaster of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, anything is possible.

However several sources in the supply chain speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed that Destiny 2 for PC will use Steam. This should give PC gamers a sigh of relief. With Steam, GOG, Origin, Blizzard’s own launcher, and Uplay, we really don’t need another client.

No Destiny 2 PC version has been priced for India just yet. Safe to say it should follow a similar pricing given that Activision’s previous titles, such as Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare having a Rs. 1,000 difference between the PC and console version pegging it at Rs. 3,499 versus Rs. 4,599 for the PS4 and Xbox One version on disc. The console versions will start from Rs. 3,999 digitally.

Though keep in mind that Destiny 2 for PC will probably be a code in box at retail as opposed to a disc release that Activision used for Black Ops 3 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Distributor World Wide CD ROM has yet to confirm pre-orders at retail or a price for the disc editions of Destiny 2 just yet. Considering how the first game performed in India, we speculate that it won’t be exclusive to any single retailer (Destiny 1 was for the longest time, available exclusively to Amazon) and the quantities will be limited too as online-only experiences don’t tend to move too well either.

