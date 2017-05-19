Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Destiny 2 PC Release Date Not Confirmed: Report

 
19 May 2017
Destiny 2 PC Release Date Not Confirmed: Report

Highlights

  • Destiny 2 on PC might not be out on September 8
  • It could release after the PS4 and Xbox One versions
  • Developer Bungie is yet to confirm this officially

At the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal event, it was announced that Destiny 2 for PC would not be available on Steam. Rather, the game would be playable via Battle.net, Blizzard's PC client. Now it has emerged that the Destiny 2 PC release date may not be the same as it is for the PS4 and Xbox One.

"Destiny 2 is 'coming soon' to PC, @Bungie not saying that means Sept 8," tweeted The Game Awards producer and veteran journalist Geoff Keighley. This was followed up with "Bungie is committed to doing the PC version right, more news down the road on release date."

What's more is, the press release for Destiny 2 clearly states a release date for PS4 and Xbox One, sneakily mentioning the PC version in the very next line. If you haven't read it carefully, it would be easy to assume it is out on September 8.

 

Considering that Destiny 2 on PC has several advantages over the console versions such as an uncapped frame rate, 4K textures, text chat, full mouse and keyboard support with custom key mapping, detailed PC settings, and 21:9 monitor support, it appears that it will take more time for it to hit Battle.net. Tragic as it means PS4 and Xbox One owners get a headstart in the game. Perhaps its the trade-off for a robust feature set?

Nonetheless, we should hear from Bungie soon on this new development. More so with the Destiny 2 beta slated for summer.

We discussed Destiny 2's launch, pricing, and what to expect when its out on Transition, Gadget 360's gaming and pop culture podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Destiny 2, Destiny 2 PC release date, Destiny 2 Release Date, Bungie, Activision, PC games, PC gaming
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

