At the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal event, it was announced that Destiny 2 for PC would not be available on Steam. Rather, the game would be playable via Battle.net, Blizzard's PC client. Now it has emerged that the Destiny 2 PC release date may not be the same as it is for the PS4 and Xbox One.

"Destiny 2 is 'coming soon' to PC, @Bungie not saying that means Sept 8," tweeted The Game Awards producer and veteran journalist Geoff Keighley. This was followed up with "Bungie is committed to doing the PC version right, more news down the road on release date."

What's more is, the press release for Destiny 2 clearly states a release date for PS4 and Xbox One, sneakily mentioning the PC version in the very next line. If you haven't read it carefully, it would be easy to assume it is out on September 8.

Considering that Destiny 2 on PC has several advantages over the console versions such as an uncapped frame rate, 4K textures, text chat, full mouse and keyboard support with custom key mapping, detailed PC settings, and 21:9 monitor support, it appears that it will take more time for it to hit Battle.net. Tragic as it means PS4 and Xbox One owners get a headstart in the game. Perhaps its the trade-off for a robust feature set?

Nonetheless, we should hear from Bungie soon on this new development. More so with the Destiny 2 beta slated for summer.

