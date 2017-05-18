Destiny 2 PC will be exclusive to Battle.net. It will not, as previously suggested come to Steam. During the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal event, Activision confirmed this. Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg announced that Destiny 2 PC will be exclusive. Earlier in the day, we had reported that this would be a possibility.

"As Destiny fans, we were excited to learn that the sequel was coming to PC," said Mike Morhaime, CEO and co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment. "We're pleased to support Destiny 2 as the first non-Blizzard game on our platform, and we look forward to joining fellow Guardians in their fight against the Red Legion."

Speculation has been rife that Activision could use its own launcher for Destiny 2’s PC outing. After all, considering Activision is the sort of company that puts microtransactions in the remaster of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, anything is possible.

This means Destiny 2 will be the first third-party game on Battle.net. The service is home to Activision-owned Blizzard's games such as Diablo 3 and Overwatch. From a commercial standpoint, this move makes sense, allowing Activision and Bungie a greater share of the revenue rather than give Steam a share of it. Plus, this could see Battle.net evolve into a worthwhile Steam competitor if more third-party games find their way to it. We won't be surprised to see Activision's own games, like Call of Duty made available on the service in the future.

