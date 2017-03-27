Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Destiny 2 Officially Announced

 
27 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Destiny 2 Officially Announced

Highlights

  • Destiny 2 has been announced
  • No release date has been given just yet
  • Safe to say it will be out this year

After many a rumour and a leak, Destiny 2 has finally been confirmed. Developer Bungie tweeted an image with the game's title announcing that a sequel to 2014's shared world shooter is indeed real.

At the time of posting this, details are scarce. Though we won't be surprised to see more information from Destiny 2's publisher Activision shortly.

Destiny 2 2017 Release Date Confirmed; Aimed at a Wider Audience: Activision Blizzard

Last week it was speculated that Destiny 2 could be primed for release earlier than anticipated. According to a poster allegedly spotted at a branch of GameStop in Italy, the sequel to 2014's shared world sci-fi shooter is out on September 8 of this year. According to Kotaku's Jason Schreier who has a solid track record with information regarding the game, developer Bungie may officially reveal Destiny 2 soon.

The poster, which found its way to Italian site Lega Network as well as photo sharing service Imgur also has PlayStation branding, indicating that much like the first game, Destiny 2 will see an exclusive marketing campaign with the PS4 with a beta pre-release as well.

Destiny 2 May Be Called Destiny II: Forge of Hope; Leak Reveals Story and Character Transfer Details

Prior to this, Activision Blizzard confirmed that Destiny 2 would be available in 2017 during its latest earnings call.

"Full Destiny sequel in 2017 to broaden the franchise’s global reach, which along with follow-on content plans, sets the stage for growth," reads the company's earnings report.

This could imply that we might see a more accessible entry in what Activision Blizzard deems as a new franchise. How this impacts the gameplay and progression systems as well as the delivery of its narrative, will be of interest.

Earlier, a leak suggested the sequel to the shared world sci-fi shooter would be called Destiny II: Forge of Hope and will be launched on five platforms: PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox Scorpio, and PC.

Tags: Destiny 2, Destiny, PS4, Xbox One, PS4 Pro, Xbox Scorpio, Project Scorpio, Bungie, PC gaming, PC games, Destiny II forge of hope, Destiny 2 release date, Destiny 2 beta
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Tower Operators Seek Special Treatment From Electricity Boards
Unboxed Mobiles
Destiny 2 Officially Announced
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Criticised, Panasonic's New Smartphones, and More: 360 Daily
  2. Destiny 2 Officially Announced
  3. Uber Says Customers Give Up Right to Sue When They Agree to Use Service
  4. Reliance Jio Prime Membership Deadline May Be Extended by a Month
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8: Everything We Know Ahead of Wednesday's Launch
  6. Splatoon 2 for Nintendo Switch Shows Nintendo Can Do Online Multiplayer
  7. Nokia 150 Dual SIM Feature Phone Now Available in India at Rs. 2,059
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  9. Redmi 4A, iPhone RED, Oppo F3 Plus, Android O, and More News This Week
  10. BSNL Offers 1GB Free Data to Subscribers Who Don't Use Internet Services
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.