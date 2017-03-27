Destiny 2 Officially Announced

After many a rumour and a leak, Destiny 2 has finally been confirmed. Developer Bungie tweeted an image with the game's title announcing that a sequel to 2014's shared world shooter is indeed real.

At the time of posting this, details are scarce. Though we won't be surprised to see more information from Destiny 2's publisher Activision shortly.

Destiny 2 2017 Release Date Confirmed; Aimed at a Wider Audience: Activision Blizzard

Last week it was speculated that Destiny 2 could be primed for release earlier than anticipated. According to a poster allegedly spotted at a branch of GameStop in Italy, the sequel to 2014's shared world sci-fi shooter is out on September 8 of this year. According to Kotaku's Jason Schreier who has a solid track record with information regarding the game, developer Bungie may officially reveal Destiny 2 soon.

The poster, which found its way to Italian site Lega Network as well as photo sharing service Imgur also has PlayStation branding, indicating that much like the first game, Destiny 2 will see an exclusive marketing campaign with the PS4 with a beta pre-release as well.

Destiny 2 May Be Called Destiny II: Forge of Hope; Leak Reveals Story and Character Transfer Details

Prior to this, Activision Blizzard confirmed that Destiny 2 would be available in 2017 during its latest earnings call.

"Full Destiny sequel in 2017 to broaden the franchise’s global reach, which along with follow-on content plans, sets the stage for growth," reads the company's earnings report.

This could imply that we might see a more accessible entry in what Activision Blizzard deems as a new franchise. How this impacts the gameplay and progression systems as well as the delivery of its narrative, will be of interest.

Earlier, a leak suggested the sequel to the shared world sci-fi shooter would be called Destiny II: Forge of Hope and will be launched on five platforms: PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox Scorpio, and PC.