Destiny 2 Gameplay Reveal; How to Watch Live Stream

 
18 May 2017
Destiny 2 Gameplay Reveal; How to Watch Live Stream

Highlights

  • Destiny 2's gameplay reveal is from 10:30pm IST on May 18
  • Expect information on various classes and modes
  • We could have clarity on the Destiny 2 PC client as well

Shared world sci-fi shooter Destiny 2 had a slick announcement trailer that did not show off any gameplay. This will change soon. Developer Bungie will be revealing Destiny 2’s gameplay at an event, which should give fans and first-timers a concrete idea of what to expect on September 8, Destiny 2’s release date.

Destiny 2 gameplay reveal time and date
The Destiny 2 gameplay reveal begins at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on May 18. It will be live streamed from an airport hangar in California according to those who will be in attendance.

Destiny 2 gameplay reveal - what to expect
Aside from gameplay, Bungie should also lift the lid on various classes, gameplay modes, and if Destiny 2 for PC will be using Steam or Blizzard’s client as rumours have suggested. Furthermore, we should have details on what the Destiny 2 beta could entail and when it could happen.

Where to watch the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal
There are two places for you to check out all the action:

Are you interested in Bungie’s sequel to Destiny? Or has the first game left you with a sour experience of online gaming? Let us know in the comments.

We discussed Destiny 2's launch, pricing, and what to expect when its out on Transition, Gadget 360's gaming and pop culture podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

