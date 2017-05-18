Shared world sci-fi shooter Destiny 2 had a slick announcement trailer that did not show off any gameplay. This will change soon. Developer Bungie will be revealing Destiny 2’s gameplay at an event, which should give fans and first-timers a concrete idea of what to expect on September 8, Destiny 2’s release date.

Destiny 2 gameplay reveal time and date

The Destiny 2 gameplay reveal begins at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on May 18. It will be live streamed from an airport hangar in California according to those who will be in attendance.

Destiny 2 gameplay reveal - what to expect

Aside from gameplay, Bungie should also lift the lid on various classes, gameplay modes, and if Destiny 2 for PC will be using Steam or Blizzard’s client as rumours have suggested. Furthermore, we should have details on what the Destiny 2 beta could entail and when it could happen.

Where to watch the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal

There are two places for you to check out all the action:

