Destiny 2 Developer Bungie Says Destiny 1 ‘Will Be There for Players’

Despite Destiny 2’s release date, price, editions, and story being made official, developer Bungie is not turning the lights out on its predecessor, Destiny.

The final update for Destiny, dubbed as Age of Triumph brought back old raids, weapons, and more. It also marked the end of its story albeit not the end of the game and its universe.

Destiny 2 Release Date, Price, and Beta Revealed

"Destiny 1 is still a game that will be there for players," says Bungie Community Manager David Dague (aka DeeJ) in conversation with GamesRadar+ . "We’ve planned to support it for the foreseeable future, so while we do have a sense of finality and closure as the theme of this [Age of Triumph] event, we are by no means turning the lights off on Destiny 1."

Perhaps this is a case of making the game available for those who want to return to it or for Destiny 2 players who want to see where it all began.

Destiny 2 Collector’s Edition, Limited Edition, Story Synopsis, and PC Box Art Leaked

“If players decide, as they move on to new worlds, to experience new adventures and be told new stories in those spaces, if they decide they want to revisit the things that they did in Destiny 1, the game will still be there for them,” he says. “And, for someone who might join the adventure in progress, and they might want to go back to the beginning and discover how it all started? Those origin stories will be waiting for them."