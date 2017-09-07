Destiny 2 was launched on Wednesday for the PS4 and Xbox One. The sequel to 2014's original online-only sci-fi shooter game brings back some of the characters including Tess Everis and her Eververse Trading Company. This means that Destiny 2 brings back the microtransaction store where players can purchase Bright Engrams for rare items.

Fans of the original Destiny will know how the Eververse works. Players will find Tess' business set up under a tent at The Farm after the game's third mission, Spark. The store lets players purchase Silver from their console's store. Bright Engrams, which contain special loot, can be bought in exchange for Silver. Return the engram to Everis after purchase and she will decode it for you, revealing a random item.

Some of the items that can drop from the Engram include emotes, Sparrows, ships, Ghost Shells, and weapon ornaments. Some items may also affect gameplay, PCGamesN says. Bright Engrams also include the ability to cool down armour mods, enhance character and weapon stats armour mods, and the ability to change the element of an Energy or Power weapon, based on Destiny streamer KingGoliath.

Destiny 2 Looks Stellar and Performs Great on the PC

For those wondering how much all of this is going to cost you, we break down the cost of buying Silver (the in-game currency in Destiny 2) from the PlayStation or Xbox stores.

500 Silver for $4.99 (roughly Rs. 320)

1,100 Silver for $9.99 (roughly Rs. 640)

2,300 Silver for $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,280)

5,800 Silver for $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,200)

In Eververse, one Bright Engram will cost you 200 Silver, three can be bought for 500 Silver, and five can be availed for 800 Silver. While Bright Engrams from Eververse will get you rare (blue) mods, players are likely to find better legendary mods in the game from Gunsmith after finishing Destiny 2, as one Redditor has found.