The Destiny 2 beta for PS4 and Xbox One is on the way. In the run up to this, developer Bungie has highlighted what bugs you may face in-game. Being a beta prior to a fully-fledged retail release, some of these such as networking errors are expected, while others, such as missing localisation for certain languages are not. Here’s the full list.
Destiny 2 Beta Release Date, Start Time, Download Size, and More
The Destiny 2 beta begins from 10am PT on July 18 (10:30pm IST, July 18) for those who have pre-ordered the game. Players who pre-ordered on the Xbox One can play it from 10am PT on July 19 (10:30pm IST, July 19). General access to the Destiny 2 beta is from 10am PT on July 21 (10:30pm IST, July 21).
