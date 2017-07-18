The Destiny 2 beta for PS4 and Xbox One is on the way. In the run up to this, developer Bungie has highlighted what bugs you may face in-game. Being a beta prior to a fully-fledged retail release, some of these such as networking errors are expected, while others, such as missing localisation for certain languages are not. Here’s the full list.

Destiny 2 Beta Release Date, Start Time, Download Size, and More

Destiny 2 beta PS4 and Xbox One bugs

Players may experience a variety of networking error codes when attempting to play the beta

Bungie will be testing server stability throughout the beta, which may cause error codes to appear periodically

Location names sometimes do not appear during Crucible gameplay

Players sometimes are kicked to orbit after witnessing a black screen when entering a Countdown match

Players may sometimes be placed at the beginning of the Inverted Spire strike when joining in progress

Sandbox balancing is still taking place: some weapons or abilities may have higher or lower damage than intended

Not all content has been localised in all languages

If you encounter any network related issues during the Destiny 2 beta, please follow our network troubleshooting guide to ensure proper network settings for Destiny gameplay

The Destiny 2 beta begins from 10am PT on July 18 (10:30pm IST, July 18) for those who have pre-ordered the game. Players who pre-ordered on the Xbox One can play it from 10am PT on July 19 (10:30pm IST, July 19). General access to the Destiny 2 beta is from 10am PT on July 21 (10:30pm IST, July 21).