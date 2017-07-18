Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Destiny 2 Beta Bugs for the PS4 and Xbox One Listed By Bungie

 
18 July 2017
Destiny 2 Beta Bugs for the PS4 and Xbox One Listed By Bungie

Highlights

  • Developer Bungie has listed some of Destiny 2 beta's bugs
  • These include missing language support and networking issues
  • The Destiny 2 beta starts from 10:30pm IST on July 18

The Destiny 2 beta for PS4 and Xbox One is on the way. In the run up to this, developer Bungie has highlighted what bugs you may face in-game. Being a beta prior to a fully-fledged retail release, some of these such as networking errors are expected, while others, such as missing localisation for certain languages are not. Here’s the full list.

Destiny 2 Beta Release Date, Start Time, Download Size, and More

 

Destiny 2 beta PS4 and Xbox One bugs

  • Players may experience a variety of networking error codes when attempting to play the beta
  • Bungie will be testing server stability throughout the beta, which may cause error codes to appear periodically
  • Location names sometimes do not appear during Crucible gameplay
  • Players sometimes are kicked to orbit after witnessing a black screen when entering a Countdown match
  • Players may sometimes be placed at the beginning of the Inverted Spire strike when joining in progress
  • Sandbox balancing is still taking place: some weapons or abilities may have higher or lower damage than intended
  • Not all content has been localised in all languages
  • If you encounter any network related issues during the Destiny 2 beta, please follow our network troubleshooting guide to ensure proper network settings for Destiny gameplay

The Destiny 2 beta begins from 10am PT on July 18 (10:30pm IST, July 18) for those who have pre-ordered the game. Players who pre-ordered on the Xbox One can play it from 10am PT on July 19 (10:30pm IST, July 19). General access to the Destiny 2 beta is from 10am PT on July 21 (10:30pm IST, July 21).

