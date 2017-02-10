Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Destiny 2 2017 Release Date Confirmed; Aimed at a Wider Audience: Activision Blizzard

 
10 February 2017
Destiny 2 2017 Release Date Confirmed; Aimed at a Wider Audience: Activision Blizzard

Highlights

  • Destiny 2 may be more accessible than the first game
  • It should be available later this year
  • It may be called Destiny II: Forge of Hope

Activision Blizzard confirmed that Destiny 2 would be available in 2017 during its latest earnings call.

"Full Destiny sequel in 2017 to broaden the franchise’s global reach, which along with follow-on content plans, sets the stage for growth," reads the company's earnings report.

This could imply that we might see a more accessible entry in what Activision Blizzard deems as a new franchise. How this impacts the gameplay and progression systems as well as the delivery of its narrative, will be of interest.

Earlier in the day, a leak suggested the sequel to the shared world sci-fi shooter would be called Destiny II: Forge of Hope and will be launched on five platforms: PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox Scorpio, and PC.

Destiny 2 May Be Called Destiny II: Forge of Hope; Leak Reveals Story and Character Transfer Details

​The leak states that the game will be built on a new game engine “with the ability for Bungie to rapidly create and ad new content to the world of Destiny.” Also, Bungie plans to release content every one to two months like Overwatch “while also delivering new narrative paths and new game play mechanics.”

Furthermore, you won’t be able to bring your Destiny character over to Destiny II: Forge of Hope. However, Bungie will allow for greater customisation options.

Destiny 2 Leak Reveals Possible Theme and Story Location

During its 2016 quarterly earnings call, Activision has announced that it plans to release a "full game sequel" to Bungie's online-only FPS Destiny sometime in 2017.

According to a contract leaked by LA Times in May 2012, Bungie's deal with Activision Blizzard was for four Destiny games, scheduled for alternate years starting from Q3 2013. But the franchise starter got delayed and only made it to the market in September 2014. So while Destiny 2 should have been on track for Q3 2016 following that rule, it seems there have been some upsets during pre-production.


 
 

