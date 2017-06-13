Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Days Gone Gameplay Trailer Revealed at Sony E3 2017 Event

 
13 June 2017
Days Gone Gameplay Trailer Revealed at Sony E3 2017 Event

Highlights

  • Days Gone is a zombie survival game
  • A gameplay trailer was shown at Sony's E3 event
  • The protagonist tries to save a friend in the trailer

Days Gone was the third game to be showcased at Sony’s E3 2017 event. Sony started the game with some gameplay footage from the zombie survival game. It starts with the protagonist driving his bike across the jungle, where is chased by a crazed wolf at first.

After he deals with that threat, he sets off a trap and two scavengers attack him. Once he kills them both, he resumes his risky quest to find his friend. This takes him through a path where several undead are strung up by their feet. One of them attacks him on the way. He continues his journey and we get to see him sneaking up on a group of kidnappers. He sets up a trap to nab one of them and while the others are distracted, he sneaks past them.

This takes him to a place where a horde of zombies is feeding. The environment is immensely detailed and we get to see the protagonist using it to his advantage. He sets up an explosive on the wooden walls of the kidnappers’ outpost. A massive army of zombies attacks the kidnappers, and the protagonist finally gets to save his friend — Manny. The gameplay footage then shows a bear preparing to attack the pair and that is where the cutscene ends.

Days Gone was first announced at E3 2016, and the project appears to be much further along the road now and closer to release, if the gameplay footage is anything to go by.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: E3, E3 2017, Days Gone, Sony, Sony Bend
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

