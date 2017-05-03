Darksiders 3 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One Announced

After leak on Amazon, publisher THQ Nordic has confirmed Darksiders 3. It’s the third in a series of hack-and-slash games set in a post-apocalypse universe. The first two games were published by THQ before its bankruptcy which resulted in the franchise being picked up by Nordic Games GmbH which renamed itself as THQ Nordic.

A trailer for Darksiders 3 promises the adventures of Fury — the third horseman of the Apocalypse (with Darksiders and Darksiders 2 focussing on War and Death, the first two horsemen of the Apocalypse, respectively) as she slices and dices her way through the physical manifestations of the seven sins. There’s no release date aside from a vague 2018 window. Reason being, THQ Nordic wants to ensure it lives up to the expectations of fans.

“As promised, we have taken our time to ensure that this next Darksiders will be everything action-adventure gamers and especially Darksiders loyalists could dream of and more,” said Lars Wingefors, Co-Founder and Group CEO, THQ Nordic AB.

Interestingly, the game is being developed by Gunfire Games — a studio comprised of the original creators of the Darksiders franchise, and it’s set around the same time as the events of Darksiders 2, which was released almost five years ago.

“The Gunfire team brings an intimate involvement with every aspect of the Darksiders franchise since its inception,” said Reinhard Pollice, Director of Business and Product Development, THQ Nordic.

The Darksiders franchise has had a chequered history in India. The first game arrived in limited quantities that saw shortages through the year, while the second game released at the same time as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which didn’t see it do too well in a largely homogeneous market.

Considering that distribution duties for THQ Nordic are handled by Sunder Electronics — who chose not to bring Persona 5 into the country — we can’t help but feel you’d be better served buying this digitally or importing a copy.