Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Cuphead Price and Release Date Finally Announced: Microsoft at E3 2017

 
12 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Cuphead Price and Release Date Finally Announced: Microsoft at E3 2017

Highlights

  • Cuphead is out on September 29
  • It will cost $20 in the US, Rs. 1,324 in India
  • It's for the Xbox One and Windows PC

Cuphead, a tough as nails platformer and shooting game with a quirky old-school cartoon aesthetic finally got a release date and price. Announced at Microsoft’s E3 2017 event, Cuphead’s release date is September 29 this year and will cost Rs. 1,324 ($20 in the US). No news if it will have any enhancements for the Xbox One X, though it would be hard to see what benefit that would have given its cel shaded look. The game has been in development since 2010.

 

You don the role of the titular Cuphead, who literally has a cup for a head. Rather than having you run after a damsel in distress like the Mario games do, here, you have to repay a debt to the devil. In doing so you'll find yourself up against the aforementioned bosses, with the final game having around 30 of them. As you can tell, the sliver we encountered were next to impossible to defeat.

Cuphead's looks mask hard as nails gameplay. We'd go as far as saying that the looks keep you playing despite how tough it is. Throw in some slick animations ranging from adorable facial expressions of Cuphead, to the simple act of firing on an enemy (by pointing your hand as a gun of course) make this perhaps the most beautiful looking game you'll play.

We discussed the everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xbox One, Xbox One X, Cuphead, Cuphead price, Cuphead release date
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Original Xbox Backwards Compatibility Coming to Xbox One, Xbox One X: Microsoft at E3 2017
Cuphead Price and Release Date Finally Announced: Microsoft at E3 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Feature Phone, OnePlus 5 Leaks, and More New This Week
  2. Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Announced for Xbox One and Xbox One X
  3. Sony PlayStation at E3 2017: What to Expect
  4. Assassin’s Creed Origins: Everything We Know
  5. The Most Anticipated Games of E3 2017
  6. This Is When You Could Play Super Mario Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch
  7. The 6 Biggest Announcements From Microsoft's Xbox E3 Event
  8. iPhone 8 Running on iOS 11 Leaked in Renders for the First Time
  9. Big Discounts on iPhone 7, iPhone 6s Plus, Laptops, and More Gadgets
  10. OnePlus 5 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.