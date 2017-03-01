Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Conan Exiles Will Come to Xbox One as a Preview in Q3 2017; Full Launch Expected in 2018

 
01 March 2017
Conan Exiles Will Come to Xbox One as a Preview in Q3 2017; Full Launch Expected in 2018

Highlights

  • Funcom presented its financial report
  • The game is expected to reach its 12 month sales in 30 days
  • The company will release patches "every two or three" weeks

Conan Exiles, an open-world survival game, has generated a lot of buzz recently. The game was initially released on Early Access on Steam, where it still remains, and has gone on to become very successful already for developers Funcom, according to the company's financial report. The game is now slated to hit Xbox One via the Game Preview programme in Q3 2017 before the official version launches.

Funcom's report boasts the game's success, saying "the game is expected to reach its 12 month sales goal on PC of 487,000 units within the first 30 days after launch." This also makes it the first time that the company has covered the cost for a project in less than seven days.

The company says it plans to release patches "every two or three weeks" until its full release. The company hopes to fix some bugs and technical issues that players have complained about along with the patches.

Additionally, Funcom plans to release up to seven "significant" updates until the launch. Some of the updates mentioned by the company include Trebuchet and Siege weapons, a Dye system, and mounts-a la Ark: Survival Evolved.

Conan Exiles has received some strong opinions regarding nudity in the game that is supported by the barbaric nature of the world. However, despite the barbarism, the game continues to rank in Steam's most-played games list.

Funcom says the game will continue to stay in Early Access for the next 12 months until the official release for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 in 2018.

Sanket Vijayasarathy

