The developer behind highly-successful The Witcher video game franchise, CD Projekt Red, is working on a new game called Cyberpunk 2077. However, the game is now in the news for all the wrong reasons as hackers have got access to the game's documents and are demanding for ransom from the company. The hackers have warned the company that in case it fails to pay the ransom, they will make the game's information available to public.

There are a lot of things to consider over here. First, there is a possibility that this might actually be a marketing ploy used by the company to promote Cyberpunk 2077, as it has made a very bold declaration that states it will not bow down to the demands of the hackers. However, CD Projekt Red has also claimed that the leaked documents are "old and largely unrepresentative" of the current vision for the game.

Moreover, the developers have warned gamers that they should not trust any information that doesn't come directly from CD Projekt Red. These things suggest that this might actually be a case of stolen property. CD Projekt Red has said that some of the early designs of Cyberpunk 2077 were obtained by hackers. As in the gaming industry, the initial designs can drastically vary from the final product, even if the hackers release these documents, chances are that the final game would be noticeably different.

If the narration by the developers is a true incident, this is a highly ironic situation but if it's a marketing tool, we will have to appreciate the genius behind the campaign. It seems like we will have to wait some more to find out the truth as we receive more official information on the incident.